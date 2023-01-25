Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to make his 25th start of the season when the Senators take on the New York Islanders on Wednesday night, according to TSN's Bruce Garrioch.

Talbot's last outing was a 44-save performance in a losing effort to the Pittsburgh Penguins when the Sens dropped what would be the first of back-to-back losses. The second coming day later, in the form of a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets, with Anton Forsberg getting the start.

Talbot, 35, has made 34 starts for the Senators this season, posting a 11- 13-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage. The first-year Senator also has one shutout on the year.

Garrioch also reports that centre Dylan Gambrell will draw into the lineup in replacement of Mark Kastelic.

Gambrell, 26, has played in 27 games for the Senators this season, scoring one goal.

Nikita Zaitsev returns to the lineup for the first time since the Sens clash with the Boston Bruins on Dec. 27, when he suffered a lower-body injury.