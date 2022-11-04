Talbot to make first Sens start Saturday: 'He's a presence in our room'

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Cam Talbot will make his first start of the season on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Talbot, 35, missed the first three weeks of the season due to a rib injury and make his Sens debut on Thursday in relief of Anton Forsberg.

Head coach DJ Smith on the Sens goaltending plan:

“The goal all along was to go even & whoever was playing better would get more games. Unfortunately for Forsy he’s had to play almost all of them. Talbot is fresh, I expect he’ll come in and do what he has to do and we’ll ride him for a bit.”

Last season with the Minnesota Wild, Talbot posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He was acquired from the Wild in the offseason in exchange for Filip Gustavsson.

The Senators have recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old had played 13 games with Ottawa this season, recording one assist. The Canmore, Alta. native was drafted 26th overall by the Sens in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Smith also provided an update on the status of forward Josh Norris, who is out with a shoulder injury. No decision has been made on his recovery plan and Norris is currently seeking a second opinion on the injury.

"It's his right to do so, to look into whatever's best for him. It would be great to have him back but we gotta move on as if he's not coming," said Smith.

The lines at Sens practice as reported by TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Motte-Brassard/Gambrell-Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-Watson

Chabot-Brannstrom

Sanderson-Hamonic

Holden-Zaitsev

Talbot in starters end

Forsberg

The team also announced on Friday that a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL franchise.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have forward Wayne Simmonds from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced on Friday. Simmonds was loaned to the Marlies on Tuesday

The 34-year-old has played three games with the maple Leafs this season, recording one assist.

The club also announced that it has loaned defenceman Filip Kral to the Marlies. The 23-year-old has played two games with the Leafs this season and did not record a point.

Forwards Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson were seen in grey extras sweaters at Friday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel filled in on defence at practice in place of Kral.

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Engvall - Jarnkrok - Simmonds

Robertson, Holmberg

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Aube-Kubel, Mete

Samsonov

Kallgren

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have placed forward Morgan Barron on injured reserve due to wrist surgery and converted forward Jansen Harkins to a regular recall, the team announced on Friday.

Barron, 23, has played nine games this season tallying one goal and three assists. Barron is scheduled to miss four to five weeks after surgery to repair a small fractured bone.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen announced that forward Boone Jenner (illness) is a game-time decisions for today's game against the Colorado Avalanche in Finland.

Jenner, 29, has recorded one goal and three assists in 10 games this season. He has spent his entire career with Columbus since being selected by the club in the 7th round of the 2011 NHL Draft. his next game wil be his 600th with the franchise.

Later, the club announced that defenceman Nick Blankenburg had been activated off injured reserve after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old has scored one goal and one assist in four games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Jackets assigned defenceman Gavin Bayreuther to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.