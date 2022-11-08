1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens to start Bernard-Docker with Chabot
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
How much pressure is Smith under in Ottawa?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Head coach DJ Smith confirms that defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker will start tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks paired with Thomas Chabot.
DJ Smith confirms that Jacob Bernard-Docker will start tonight with Thomas Chabot.— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 8, 2022
He'll make a decision on which defender comes out at game time. #Sens
Bernard-Docker was sent down to the AHL by the Sens on Sunday before being recalled again on Monday. He has appeared in eight games this season for the big club, recording one assist.
The 22-year-old has appeared in 13 career NHL games since being picked No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs lines at today's morning skate. Erik Kallgren gets the start tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner
Robertson - Tavares - Nylander
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin
Bunting - Engvall - Jarnkrok
Holmberg, Simmonds
Rielly - Liljegren
Brodie - Holl
Giordano - Sandin
Benn - Mete
Kallgren starts
Petruzzelli
Murray