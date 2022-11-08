How much pressure is Smith under in Ottawa?

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith confirms that defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker will start tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks paired with Thomas Chabot.

He'll make a decision on which defender comes out at game time. #Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 8, 2022

Bernard-Docker was sent down to the AHL by the Sens on Sunday before being recalled again on Monday. He has appeared in eight games this season for the big club, recording one assist.

The 22-year-old has appeared in 13 career NHL games since being picked No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs lines at today's morning skate. Erik Kallgren gets the start tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Bunting - Engvall - Jarnkrok

Holmberg, Simmonds

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Benn - Mete

Kallgren starts

Petruzzelli

Murray