Ice Chips: Senators' Chychrun doubtful to play on Saturday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Jacob Chychrun did not participate in practice on Friday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.
Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that Chychrun "tugged something there a little bit, we'll see how he reacts to treatment here."
Smith said that Chychrun is doubtful to play on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.
Chychrun, 24, has two goals and five points since being acquired on March 1.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has nine goals and 33 points in 48 games split between the Arizona Coyotes and Senators.
Additionally, forward Ridly Greig did not practice on Friday and is a game-time decision on Saturday.
Greig, 20, had 12:21 of ice time during Thursday's 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 6-foot forward has a goal and six points in 16 games this season.
The Senators used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to Hanna:
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Giroux
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Brassard - Gambrell - Gauthier
Brown - Kastelic - Watson
Chabot - Zub
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Holden
Kleven
Calgary Flames
Defenceman Chris Tanev did not practice on Friday, according to TSN's Salim Valji
Tanev, 33, missed the Flames' last two games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has a goal and 13 points in 61 games this season.
The Flames used these lines during Friday's practice, according to Valji:
Mangiapane - Lindholm - Toffoli
Huberdeau - Backlund - Coleman
Ritchie - Kadri - Dube
Lucic - Lewis - Duehr
Pelletier - Ruzicka
Hanifin - Andersson
Zadorov - Weegar
Gilbert - Stecher
Markstrom
Vladar
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers used these lines during Friday's morning skate, according to broadcaster Tony Brar:
Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Foegele - Bjugstad - Ryan
Kostin - Shore - Janmark
McLeod
Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Broberg
Skinner
Campbell
Vegas Golden Knights
Forward Reilly Smith, defenceman Alec Martinez, and goaltender Logan Thompson left the team's Western Canada road trip and returned to Las Vegas, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Smith (undisclosed) and Thompson (lower-body) left due to injuries while Martinez is away for personal reasons.
The Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
Colorado Avalanche
Defenceman Erik Johnson is expected to return to the line up against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.
Johnson, 35, missed the last 19 games with an ankle injury.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman has seven assists in 51 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Filip Zadina will not be available for Saturday's game with the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.
Zadina, 23, played 11:59 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues and registered an assist.
He is considered to be day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot winger has three goals and seven points in 30 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild assigned forward Sammy Walker to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Friday.
Walker, 23, has a goal in eight games in Minnesota this season.
The 5-foot-10 forward also has 25 goals and 45 points in 50 AHL games this season.
Dallas Stars
The Stars recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Texas Stars and assigned goaltender Remi Poirier to Texas on Friday.
Murray, 25, has a 1-1-0 record in Dallas this season with a .825 save percentage and 3.52 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-1 netminder also has a 16-9-8 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average in the AHL this season.
Poirier, 21, has a 5-3-2 record in the AHL this season and has a .913 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average.