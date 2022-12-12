1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Norris to be re-evaluated after Christmas
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot will both be game-time decisions for Monday's home game against the Anaheim Ducks. Josh Norris, who hasn't played since sustaining a shoulder injury against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 22, will be re-evaluated after Christmas.
“I think we were thinking end of January," said head coach DJ Smith. "If anything happens sooner than that it would be great but I would expect end of January. When it happened, I was told that it might be the year, so the rehab he’s done well with it.”
Lines at Senators' Morning Skate - Claire Hanna, TSN
F
Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux
Gambrell-Pinto-Batherson
Motte-Chartier-Kelly
Brassard-Kastelic-Watson
D
Chabot-Zaitsev
Sanderson-Hamonic
Brannstrom-Holden
Heatherington
G
Forsberg
Backup was Gage Stewart from Carleton
Toronto Maple Leafs
Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds wore a grey jersey at Leafs' practice on Monday and projects to be a scratch for Tuesday's game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks as fellow forward Pierre Engvall returns from a one-game suspension. Injured defenceman Jordie Benn returned to practice as he works his way back the upper-body injury he suffered on Nov. 22.
Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - David Alter, SI Media Group
F
Bunting-Matthews-Nylander
Malgin-Tavares-Marner
Kerfoot-Kampf-Engvall
AstonReese-Holmberg-Anderson
Extra: Simmonds
D
Giordano-Holl
Sandin-Liljegren
Brodie-Timmins
Extra: Benn(IR)-Hollowell
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken have recalled defenceman Gustav Olofsson from the American Hockey League.