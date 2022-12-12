What will change with the salary cap next season?

Ottawa Senators

Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot will both be game-time decisions for Monday's home game against the Anaheim Ducks. Josh Norris, who hasn't played since sustaining a shoulder injury against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 22, will be re-evaluated after Christmas.

“I think we were thinking end of January," said head coach DJ Smith. "If anything happens sooner than that it would be great but I would expect end of January. When it happened, I was told that it might be the year, so the rehab he’s done well with it.”

Lines at Senators' Morning Skate - Claire Hanna, TSN

F

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

Gambrell-Pinto-Batherson

Motte-Chartier-Kelly

Brassard-Kastelic-Watson

D

Chabot-Zaitsev

Sanderson-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Holden

Heatherington

G

Forsberg

Backup was Gage Stewart from Carleton

Toronto Maple Leafs

Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds wore a grey jersey at Leafs' practice on Monday and projects to be a scratch for Tuesday's game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks as fellow forward Pierre Engvall returns from a one-game suspension. Injured defenceman Jordie Benn returned to practice as he works his way back the upper-body injury he suffered on Nov. 22.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - David Alter, SI Media Group

F

Bunting-Matthews-Nylander

Malgin-Tavares-Marner

Kerfoot-Kampf-Engvall

AstonReese-Holmberg-Anderson

Extra: Simmonds

D

Giordano-Holl

Sandin-Liljegren

Brodie-Timmins

Extra: Benn(IR)-Hollowell

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken have recalled defenceman Gustav Olofsson from the American Hockey League.