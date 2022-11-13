Talbot and Sens' special teams help them snap seven game skid

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Larsson from the Belleville Senators, the team announced on Sunday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled defenceman Jacob Larsson from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 13, 2022

This move was made on the heels of defenceman Thomas Chabot's exit from the Senators' game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday when he sustained a hit from behind in the third period.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned defenceman Kale Clague to the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Clague has appeared in seven games for the Sabres this season, with one assist. He has played five games in Rochester.

He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, who he debuted for in the NHL in 2019, and has also played for the Montreal Canadiens.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers skated the following lines in warmups on Sunday ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars:

Flyers in warmups vs. Dallas Stars



Tippett-Hayes-Konecny

Laughton-N. Cates-MacEwen

Bellows-Frost-Farabee

Deslauriers-Sedlák-Laczynski



Provorov-DeAngelo

Sanheim-Braun

Seeler-Ristolainen



Sandström — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) November 13, 2022

Wade Allison is out of the lineup it appears, after leaving the game against the Senators with an injury on Saturday. The team has provided no update on his injury status.

Felix Sandstrom gets the start in the second game of a back-to-back after Carter Hart was the starter Saturday.

Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes are making some lineup changes ahead of their game against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Connor Ingram will start in goal for the Coyotes against the New York Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Forward Laurent Dauphin will play. Defenseman Dysin Mayo is out as the Coyotes return to the traditional 12F/6D lineup. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) November 13, 2022

Connor Ingram will be in net, and forward Laurent Dauphin will replace defenceman Dysin Mayo as the Coyotes look for more offensive firepower.