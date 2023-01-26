Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced Thursday they have recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 26, 2023

The move comes in the wake of Cam Talbot suffering a lower-body injury in the second period of Wednesday's game against the New York Islanders. He did not return and was replaced by Anton Forsberg as the Sens prevailed, winning 2-1.

Mandolese, a native of Blainville, Que., has played 12 games for the AHL's Senators, posting a record of 4-6-2. The 157th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has a 3.39 goals-against average and a 0.886 save percentage.

With goalie Cam Talbot unavailable until after the all-star break and Belleville's Mads Sogaard still dealing with injury, the #Sens have recalled Kevin Mandolese from Belleville.



Ottawa has back to back games coming up this Fri (vs Leafs) & Sat (vs Canadiens). — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 26, 2023

TSN's Claire Hanna adds that Talbot will not be available till after the All-Star break (All-Star Skills on Feb. 3 and All-Star Game on Feb. 4) and Mads Sogaard, who has played 18 games for the AHL's Senators, is dealing with an injury.