Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports that the Ottawa Senators have sent forward Ridly Greig to the Belleville Senators of the AHL and recalled forward Mark Kastelic.

The 20-year-old Greig has played in 11 games for the NHL's Sens this season, scoring a goal and three points.

Kastelic, 23, has five points in in 43 games for the NHL club this season. At the AHL level, the Arizona-born forward has five points in seven games.

Philadelphia Flyers

Elliot Desnoyers will make his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night as the team has recalled the 21-year-old forward from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

A native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., and 135th overall pick by the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft, Desnoyershas 36 points in 48 games played for the Phantoms.

The Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have re-assigned goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL and recalled goaltender Justus Annunen.

Johansson, 27, has appeared in one game for the Avalanche this season, stopping seven shots against the Toronto Maple Leafs after starter Alexandar Georgiev was pulled.

Annunen, 22, has also seen action in one game with the Avs, though he has played in 29 at the AHL level. Annunen has a 2.53 goals-against-average and a 0.913 in the American League.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have re-assigned forward Adam Beckman to the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

The 21-year-old has skated in nine games for the NHL club.