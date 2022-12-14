Ice Chips: Sens F Stutzle out at least a week with shoulder strain

Ottawa Senators

Senators forward Tim Stutzle will miss at least one week due to a shoulder strain.

Tim Stutzle out with a shoulder strain at least a week. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 14, 2022

Stutzle, 20, was injured midway through the first period of the Senators' 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. He played only 2:59 before exiting after Ducks' forward Brett Leason hit him into the boards.

The Viertsen, Germany native has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.

The Senators have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington and forward Jake Lucchini from the American Hockey League.

Morning Skate Lines - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Sun

F

Tkachuk Brassard Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Luccini Chartier Gambrell

D

Chabot Zaitsev

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Jonathan Drouin appears ready to return to the lineup following a 13-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He practiced between Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta on the fourth line.

The Canadiens projected lineup against the Senators:

Caufield-Suzuki-Dach

Slafkovsky-Evans-Anderson

Dadonov-Dvorak-Hoffman

Pezzetta-Drouin-Armia

Edmundson-Guhle

Harris-Kovacevic

Xhekaj-Wideman



Montembeault

Allen

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have placed defenceman Olli Maatta on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6, the team announced on Wednesday. The 28-year old has been sidelined with an illness and has missed the Red Wings' past three games.

He has two goals and eight assists in 25 games this season.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled left wing Elmer Soderblom from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed defenseman Olli Maatta on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6.



📰 » https://t.co/ODGiMVkxJy pic.twitter.com/E6BZUMjOAR — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2022

The team also recalled forward Elmer Soderblom from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The 21-year-old has scored two goals in 13 games with the Red Wings this season.