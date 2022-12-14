2h ago
Ice Chips: Sens F Stutzle out at least a week with shoulder strain
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Stutzle out at least a week with shoulder strain
Ottawa Senators
Senators forward Tim Stutzle will miss at least one week due to a shoulder strain.
Stutzle, 20, was injured midway through the first period of the Senators' 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. He played only 2:59 before exiting after Ducks' forward Brett Leason hit him into the boards.
The Viertsen, Germany native has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.
The Senators have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington and forward Jake Lucchini from the American Hockey League.
Morning Skate Lines - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Sun
F
Tkachuk Brassard Giroux
DeBrincat Pinto Batherson
Kelly Kastelic Watson
Luccini Chartier Gambrell
D
Chabot Zaitsev
Sanderson Hamonic
Brannstrom Holden
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Jonathan Drouin appears ready to return to the lineup following a 13-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He practiced between Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta on the fourth line.
The Canadiens projected lineup against the Senators:
Caufield-Suzuki-Dach
Slafkovsky-Evans-Anderson
Dadonov-Dvorak-Hoffman
Pezzetta-Drouin-Armia
Edmundson-Guhle
Harris-Kovacevic
Xhekaj-Wideman
Montembeault
Allen
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have placed defenceman Olli Maatta on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6, the team announced on Wednesday. The 28-year old has been sidelined with an illness and has missed the Red Wings' past three games.
He has two goals and eight assists in 25 games this season.
The team also recalled forward Elmer Soderblom from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The 21-year-old has scored two goals in 13 games with the Red Wings this season.