Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers announced that forwards Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee, along with goaltender Carter Hart have been cleared for non-contact practice.

Flyers announce Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee, and Carter Hart have been cleared for no-contact practice. Artem Anisimov, in camp on a PTO, is out with lower-body injury and Sean Couturier still is week to week with upper-body injury — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) September 30, 2022

Artem Anisimov, who is at camp on a PTO, is out with a lower-body injury and Sean Couturier remains week to week with an upper-body injury.

Atkinson, 33, skated in 73 games in his first season with the Flyers last season, recording 23 goals and 50 points.

The 22-year-old Fabree completed his third season with the Flyers after being selected by them with the 14th overall selection of the 2018 NHL Draft. In 63 games last season, the Syracuse, N.Y., native saw action in 63 games, netting 17 goals and recording 34 points.

Hart, 23, started 45 games for the Flyers last season, posting a record of 13-24-7with a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury, was back on the ice Friday.

And…a strange upper body injury it was. Anderson has been dealing with an infection caused by what is believed to be a spider bite to his finger. https://t.co/hIqEkNk1jP — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 30, 2022

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger details that the injury to Anderson is an infection caused by what is believed to be a spider bite to his finger.

The 28-year-old from Burlington, Ont., skated in 69 games for the Canadiens last season, tallying 19 goals and 32 points.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot didn’t skate today ahead of his expected start against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Mads Søgaard is slated to get the start in net instead against the Canadiens.

Goalie Cam Talbot didn’t skate today & was expected to start on Saturday, instead Mads Søgaard will be in net against Montreal. #Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) September 30, 2022

"It’s nothing serious but you wouldn’t make him play in this type of scenario", said Senators head coach D.J. Smith on Talbot's injury.

DJ Smith says Talbot has a minor injury and “it’s nothing serious but you wouldn’t make him play in this type of scenario”. Apparently he got a puck under his equipment & could play in the regular season but “there’s just no point.” — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) September 30, 2022

The injury is believed to stem from a puck that found its way into Talbot's gear.

Edmonton Oilers

Ahead of Friday night's preseason Battle of Alberta between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames, TSN's Ryan Rishaug detailed the Oilers' line combinations at their morning skate.

Lazy line combination reporting. Annoying? pic.twitter.com/bus2KRC0uo — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 30, 2022

Jack Campbell occupied the starters net while Evander Kane, Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto rounded out the first line with Darnell Nurse and Cody Cici being the first defensive paring.