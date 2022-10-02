3h ago
Ice Chips: Penguins cut Nylander, 16 others from training camp
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Rielly gets more reps on right, but expected to start on left
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have cut their training camp roster down to 28 players.
Forwards Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen, Drake Caggiula, Filip Hallander, Jamie Devane, Kyle Olson, Nathan Legare, Raivis Ansons, Corey Andonovski and Drew O'Connor, along with defencemen Xavier Ouellet, Colin Swoyer and Jack St. Ivany have all been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp in the American Hockey League.
Goaltenders Filip Lindberg and Dustin Tokarski will also report to AHL training camp.
Owen Pickering and Nolan Collins have both been sent back to their respective junior teams.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin practices with the team for the first time during training camp after signing a new contract.
Sandin, 22, signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal on Sept. 29 ending a holdout that caused him to miss the start of training camp.
The 5-foot-11 defenceman had five goals and 16 points in 51 games last season.
Forward Pierre Engvall is taking part in his first Maple Leafs practice for the first time this training camp, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Engvall, 26, missed the start of training camp with an ankle injury.
The Ljungby, Sweden native registered 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games last season.
The Maple Leafs used these lines during practice on Sunday, according to Masters:
Group 1:
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Robertson - Kerfoot - Nylander
Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Aube-Kubel
Gogolev - Gaudette - Malgin
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Sandin
Giordano - Holl
Kral - Mete
Murray
Samsonov
Power Play 1:
QB: Rielly
Middle/flanks: Marner, Matthews, Nylander
Net front: Bunting
Power Play 2:
QB: Giordano
Middle: Gaudette
Flanks: Malgin, Robertson
Net front: Kerfoot
Group 2:
Engvall - Kampf - Anderson
McMann - Der-Arguchintsev - Steeves
Clifford - Shaw - Simmonds
Abruzzese - Douglas - Ellis
Slaggert,Blandisi
Kokkonen - Hollowell
Rifai - Villeneuve
Pietroniro - Hoefenmayer
Hellickson - Miller
Kallgren
Ferguson
Calgary Flames
The Flames used these lines during Sunday's practice, according to Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia:
Huberdeau - Lindholm - Toffoli
Mangiapane - Kadri - Dube
Rooney - Backlund - Coleman
Lucic - Eakin - Lewis
Milano - Ruzicka - Ritchie
Boston Bruins
Forward Taylor Hall did not practice on Sunday with the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury, according to Matt Porter of the Boston Globe.
Hall, 30, had 20 goals and 61 points in 81 games last season.
Anaheim Ducks
Forward Trevor Zegras is day-to-day with an upper-body injury but will practice on Sunday.
Zegras, 21, had 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games last season.