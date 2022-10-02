Ice Chips: Penguins cut Nylander, 16 others from training camp

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have cut their training camp roster down to 28 players.

Forwards Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen, Drake Caggiula, Filip Hallander, Jamie Devane, Kyle Olson, Nathan Legare, Raivis Ansons, Corey Andonovski and Drew O'Connor, along with defencemen Xavier Ouellet, Colin Swoyer and Jack St. Ivany have all been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp in the American Hockey League.

Goaltenders Filip Lindberg and Dustin Tokarski will also report to AHL training camp.

Owen Pickering and Nolan Collins have both been sent back to their respective junior teams.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin practices with the team for the first time during training camp after signing a new contract.

Newly-signed Rasmus Sandin set for his first practice of Leafs camp pic.twitter.com/bMpMNbNOeh — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 2, 2022

Sandin, 22, signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal on Sept. 29 ending a holdout that caused him to miss the start of training camp.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman had five goals and 16 points in 51 games last season.

Forward Pierre Engvall is taking part in his first Maple Leafs practice for the first time this training camp, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Pierre Engvall (foot/ankle) taking part in first practice of Leafs training camp @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/ZZ2VL4W1FP — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 2, 2022

Engvall, 26, missed the start of training camp with an ankle injury.

The Ljungby, Sweden native registered 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games last season.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during practice on Sunday, according to Masters:

Group 1:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Kerfoot - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Aube-Kubel

Gogolev - Gaudette - Malgin

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Sandin

Giordano - Holl

Kral - Mete

Murray

Samsonov

Power Play 1:

QB: Rielly

Middle/flanks: Marner, Matthews, Nylander

Net front: Bunting

Power Play 2:

QB: Giordano

Middle: Gaudette

Flanks: Malgin, Robertson

Net front: Kerfoot

Group 2:

Engvall - Kampf - Anderson

McMann - Der-Arguchintsev - Steeves

Clifford - Shaw - Simmonds

Abruzzese - Douglas - Ellis

Slaggert,Blandisi

Kokkonen - Hollowell

Rifai - Villeneuve

Pietroniro - Hoefenmayer

Hellickson - Miller

Kallgren

Ferguson

Calgary Flames

The Flames used these lines during Sunday's practice, according to Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia:

Here's what I see for lines at #Flames practice, again based on jersey colours and not rushes ...

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

Mangiapane-Kadri-Dube

Rooney-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Eakin-Lewis

Milano-Ruzicka-Ritchie https://t.co/tzE4nDDVUG — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) October 2, 2022

Huberdeau - Lindholm - Toffoli

Mangiapane - Kadri - Dube

Rooney - Backlund - Coleman

Lucic - Eakin - Lewis

Milano - Ruzicka - Ritchie

Boston Bruins

Forward Taylor Hall did not practice on Sunday with the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury, according to Matt Porter of the Boston Globe.

Taylor Hall (undisclosed) did not practice. — matt porter (@mattyports) October 2, 2022

Hall, 30, had 20 goals and 61 points in 81 games last season.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Trevor Zegras is day-to-day with an upper-body injury but will practice on Sunday.

Injury Update:

Trevor Zegras is day-to-day with an upper body injury and will be on the ice today. pic.twitter.com/cZ3pP7CUFY — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 2, 2022

Zegras, 21, had 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games last season.