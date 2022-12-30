Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Kris Letang is dealing with a lower-body injury and will not play for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, per reports.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan indicated Thursday that Letang was being evaluated for the injury, and his absence from the lineup confirms there is an issue, though he is considered day-to-day for the time being.

Tristan Jarry is scheduled to start in net for Pittsburgh.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington to the Belleville Senators of the AHL. Heatherington played in three games with Ottawa, where he failed to register a point.

This move likely clears space for the return of defenceman Artem Zub, who has been on the shelf since December 5, when he suffered a broken jaw against the New York Rangers.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have recalled forward Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL, the team announced Friday.

Zohorna, 26, has played five games with the Flames this year and has not registered a point. In 20 games in the AHL, he scored five goals and registered 16 points. He has four goals and 10 points in 30 career NHL games.

Vancouver Canucks

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced Friday that forward Nils Aman has been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL, and that forward William Lockwood has been called up from Abbotsford.

Aman, 22, played in all 35 games for the Canucks to this point in the season as a rookie, and scored one goal, totaling five points on the year.

Lockwood appeared in one game for Vancouver this season and registered an assist.