Ice Chips: Sandin joins Maple Leafs practice
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin practices with the team for the first time during training camp after signing a new contract.
Sandin, 22, signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal on Sept. 29 ending a holdout that caused him to miss the start of training camp.
The 5-foot-11 defenceman had five goals and 16 points in 51 games last season.
The Maple Leafs used these lines during practice on Sunday, according to TSN's Mark Masters:
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Robertson - Kerfoot - Nylander
Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Aube-Kubel
Gogolev - Gaudette - Malgin
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Sandin
Giordano - Holl
Kral - Mete
Murray
Samsonov
Power Play 1:
QB: Rielly
Middle/flanks: Marner, Matthews, Nylander
Net front: Bunting
Power Play 2:
QB: Giordano
Middle: Gaudette
Flanks: Malgin, Robertson
Net front: Kerfoot