Leafs Ice Chips: Rielly gets more reps on right, but expected to start on left

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin practices with the team for the first time during training camp after signing a new contract.

Enter Sandman



Sandin, 22, signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal on Sept. 29 ending a holdout that caused him to miss the start of training camp.

Sandin, 22, signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal on Sept. 29 ending a holdout that caused him to miss the start of training camp.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman had five goals and 16 points in 51 games last season.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during practice on Sunday, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Leafs power play units at practice:



QB: Rielly

Middle/flanks: Marner, Matthews, Nylander

Net front: Bunting



QB: Giordano

Middle: Gaudette

Flanks: Malgin, Robertson

Net front: Kerfoot

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Kerfoot - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Aube-Kubel

Gogolev - Gaudette - Malgin

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Sandin

Giordano - Holl

Kral - Mete

Murray

Samsonov

Power Play 1:

QB: Rielly

Middle/flanks: Marner, Matthews, Nylander

Net front: Bunting

Power Play 2:

QB: Giordano

Middle: Gaudette

Flanks: Malgin, Robertson

Net front: Kerfoot