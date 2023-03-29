Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

After it was announced that Ridly Greig would miss the remainder of the season with a sternum injury, TSN's Claire Hanna reports that the rookie forward was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was injured on March 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and has one goal and five assists in 16 games this season.

"It seems that he’s not at as much risk as we originally thought. He’s skated a couple times, but I’m still waiting for them to clear him, he’s not cleared at the moment," said Senators head coach D.J. Smith on Greig's status.

"It seems that he's not at as much risk as we originally thought. He's skated a couple times, but I'm still waiting for them to clear him, he's not cleared at the moment," said Senators head coach D.J. Smith on Greig's status.



A native of Lethbridge, Alta., Greig was selected 28th overall by the Sens in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Defenceman Thomas Chabot is slated to miss time with an injury with an upper-body injury and could be done for the season.

"He's [Chabot] likely out a couple weeks," Smith said.

Thomas Chabot could be done for the season.



The 26-year-old Sainte-Marie, Que., native has played in 68 games for the Senators this season, scoring 11 goals and recording 41 points.

Ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday Hanna shared the Sens lines:

Lines at #Sens practice:



Tkachuk-Stutzle-Greig

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Brassard-Gambrell-Joseph

Brown-Kastelic-Watson



Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Kleven-Holden



Talbot

Sogaard



Chabot & Giroux aren't on the ice. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) March 29, 2023

Forward Claude Giroux (illness) missed practice.

Washington Capitals

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is expected to make his 350th career start tonight for the Washington Capitals against the New York Islanders, the Capitals announced.

The 32-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., is 2-3 in his last five starts - 21-22-5 in 50 games played this season - and has a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-assigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Kochetkov, 23, has earned a 13-5-2 record, 2.39 GAA, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 20 games with the Wolves. He has played in 24 games for the NHL's Hurricanes, posting a 12-7-5 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .909 save percentage along with four shutouts.