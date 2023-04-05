Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs' trade deadline acquisition Ryan O'Reilly planning to return to the ice Thursday against the Boston Bruins for the first time since suffering a broken finger on March 4, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Ryan O’Reilly says he’s feeling good … planning to play tomorrow in Boston @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 5, 2023

O'Reilly, 32, was dealt to the Maple Leafs as part of a three-team deal between the Leafs, St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 17.

The Clinton, Ont., native has skated in eight games with the Maple Leafs since his arrival in Toronto, scoring three goals - all which came against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb 21- and two assists.

In 48 games played between the Blues and Leafs, the former Stanley Cup champion in 2019 has 24 points.

Masters share the Leafs lines from Wednesday, with O'Reilly centring Alexander Kerfoot and Noel Acciari.

Leafs lines at practice



Bunting - Matthews - Jarnkrok

Nylander - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Abruzzese, Simmonds



McCabe - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Rielly - Schenn

Gustafsson - Liljegren



Samsonov

Woll @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/mBniuKF55Z — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 5, 2023

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Cole McWard is expected to make his NHL debut for the Vancouver Canucks Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger.

Cole McWard expected to play tomorrow for the Canucks after signing a 2 year contract. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 5, 2023

The 21-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Canucks on Tuesday after spending two seasons at Ohio State University, where he score nine goals and 21 points in 39 games.

A native of Fenton, Mo., McWard played four seasons in the USHL for the Tri-City Storm (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 202-21) prior to his time with Ohio State.

In 149 games with the Storm, McWard recorded 23 goals and 34 assists.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall skated with the team Wednesday as he nears return from a lower-body injury that place him on long-term injured reserve.

🎥 Taylor Hall after today's #NHLBruins practice: "It's nice to be skating with the guys. There's still some steps and some conversations that I have to have before I'm fully playing...probably know that by tomorrow morning when I'm going to play." pic.twitter.com/zAOlsnfOIo — p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2023

"It's nice to be skating with the guys," Hall said. "There's some steps and some conversations I have to have before I'm fully playing and I'll probably know that by tomorrow morning - when I'm going to play or if it's tomorrow or whatever...There's just some more conversations I have to have."

Hall, 31, last played on Feb. 25 against the Vancouver Canucks, when he recorded an assist in a 3-1 Bruins' win.

The Calgary, Alta., native and former first overall pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 has 16 goals and 36 points for the Bruins this season in 58 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Islanders, Lightning team reporter Gabby Shirley confirms.

Jon Cooper confirms Vasilevskiy will start in net for the #Bolts tonight — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) April 5, 2023

The 28-year-old Russian is 3-2 in his last five starts with a pair of shutouts against the Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vasilevskiy has a record of 34-20-4 in 58 games this season with a 2.57 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage.

Vasilevskiy is tied for second with the most shutouts on the season with four.