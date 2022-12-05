Flames looking to 'put a few together' to get into a playoff spot

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken have recalled forward Shane Wright from his conditioning loan with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on Monday.

The #SeaKraken have recalled F Shane Wright from his conditioning loan with Coachella Valley (AHL). pic.twitter.com/SqznobSSVr — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 5, 2022

The fourth overall draft choice in the 2022 NHL Draft scored four goals in five games in his stint in the AHL.

Wright, 18, has an assist in seven games with the Kraken this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Ryan Poehling, and goaltender Casey DeSmith were all missing from practice on Monday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Ryan Poehling and Casey DeSmith are absent from Penguins practice at PPG Paints Arena following a day off on Sunday. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 5, 2022

Head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Crosby Malkin and DeSmith did not practice due to illness and were kept away from the rink as a precaution. They will reassess them on Tuesday.

Poehling is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to Sullivan, and he skated on his own Monday morning.

Mike Sullivan: “Sid, Geno and Casey are all sick. Hopefully they’ll feel better tomorrow. We thought it was best to keep them away from the rink. We’ll see how they feel in the morning.”



Said Poehling is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He skated on his own this morning. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 5, 2022

Poehling, 23, has four goals and seven points in 25 games this season.

Nashville Predators

Defenceman Ryan McDonagh will miss 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

The #Preds have recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from @mkeadmirals (AHL). Additionally, defenseman Ryan McDonagh has been placed on injured reserve @celerocommerce | #Preds https://t.co/nJ0R2PXcYI — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 5, 2022

McDonagh, 33, left the Predators' 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday after being struck by Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov's shot in the nose.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has six assists in 23 games this season.

McDonagh was acquired by the Predators on July 3 from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenceman Phillippe Meyers and forward Grant Mismash.

The Predators have recalled defenceman Jordan Gross from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in a corresponding move.

Gross, 27, was signed to a two-year, $1.525 million deal by the Predators on July 14.

The 5-foot-10 defenceman has two goals and 11 points in 13 games with the Admirals this season.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Artem Zub and forward Austin Watson did not participate in Senators practice on Monday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Lines at #Sens practice:



Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Motte-Brassard-Joseph

Kelly-Gambrell-Kastelic



Chabot-Zaitsev

Hamonic-Sanderson

Brannstrom-Holden



No Artem Zub or Austin Watson at practice. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 5, 2022

Zub, 27, took a puck to the face during Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that he could miss two-to-three weeks due to injury.

Have to see what follow up medical evals indicate, but hearing Senators defenceman Artem Zub could be out 2-3 weeks after taking a puck in the face on Friday. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 5, 2022

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has two goals and four points in 14 games this season.

Watson, 30, did not practice due to a maintenance day and is expected to play against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 winger has a goal and three points in 24 games this season and played 9:20 in ice time during the Senators 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

The Senators used these lines during Monday's practice:

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Giroux

DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson

Motte - Brassard - Joseph

Kelly - Gambrell - Kastelic

Chabot - Zaitsev

Hamonic - Sanderson

Brannstrom - Holden

Calgary Flames

The Flames are projected to use these lines for their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday:

Huberdeau - Lindholm - Toffoli

Dube - Kadri - Mangiapane

Ruzicka - Backlund - Coleman

Lucic - Rooney - Lewis

Hanifin - Andersson

Weegar - Tanev

Zadorov - Stone

Vladar

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Monday.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/7zur1e0NYv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 5, 2022

The move comes after goaltender Darcy Kuemper left Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury.

Shepard, 27, has a 6-0-2 record with a .932 save percentage and 1.83 goals-against average with the Bears this season

The 6-foot netminder was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Kuemper, 32, is listed as day-to-day according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower body, IR) will not play tonight in Edmonton, per Laviolette.



Goalie Darcy Kuemper (upper body), is officially listed as day-to-day. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 5, 2022

The 6-foot-5 goaltender has an 8-9-2 record this season with a .916 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average.

Additonally, Laviolette confirmed that defenceman Dmitry Orlov will not return to the lineup on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

The 31-year-old defenceman hasn't played since Nov. 5 due to a lower-body injury and is still on injured reserve.

Orlov has five assists in 13 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have recalled forward Kirill Marchenko from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Monday.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have recalled RW Kirill Marchenko from @monstershockey and assigned RW Trey Fix-Wolansky to @TheAHL club.



Marchenko (2nd round, 49th overall, 2018 Draft) ranks 2nd among AHL rookies in scoring in 2022-23 with 8-11-19 in 16 contests.https://t.co/9u5LzO2SaB — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 5, 2022

Marchenko, 22, has eight goals and 19 points in 16 games with the Monsters this season.

The 6-foot-3 forward was drafted 49th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2018 NHL Draft and is second in rookie scoring in the AHL.

Additionally, the Blue Jackets have assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the Monsters.

The 23-year-old did not record a point in four games with the Blue Jackets this season and has 10 goals and 22 points in 14 games with the Monsters this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forwards Nikita Kucherov, Vladislav Namestnikov, and defenceman Haydn Fleury did not practice with the team on Monday, according to team reporter Chris Krenn.

#Bolts say Kucherov and Namestnikov are absent from practice for body maintenance. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) December 5, 2022

#Bolts also say Fleury is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) December 5, 2022

Kucherov and Namestnikov were absent due to maintenance days but Fleury is day-today with a lower-body injury.

Fleury, 26, has an assist in 13 games this season and did not play during the Lightning's 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Monday.

#NYR have recalled F Jonny Brodzinski from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 5, 2022

Brodzinski, 29, has two goals and nine points in 17 games this season in Hartford.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins used these lines during Monday's morning skate prior to their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Matt Porter of the Boston Globe:

Bruins morning skate, pre-Vegas:



Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

Hall-Coyle-Frederic

Foligno-Nosek-Greer

Smith



Lindholm-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Zboril



Swayman

Ullmark — matt porter (@mattyports) December 5, 2022

Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Zacha - Krejci - Pastrnak

Hall - Coyle - Frederic

Foligno - Nosek - Greer

Smith

Lindholm - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Forbort - Clifton

Zboril

Swayman

Ullmark

New Jersey Devils

The Devils used these lines during Monday's practice, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:

Everything the same at #NJDevils practice today, Andreas Johnsson being used right now as an extra D-man for breakout drills. pic.twitter.com/T92SxplN52 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 5, 2022

Tatar - Hischier - Bratt

Haula - Hughes - Mercer

Wood - McLeod - Zetterlund

Sharangovich - Boqvist - Holtz

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Smith -Severson

Bahl - (Johnsson)

Vanecek

Schmid

Blackwood