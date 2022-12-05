3h ago
Ice Chips: Kraken recall Wright from AHL's Firebirds
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken have recalled forward Shane Wright from his conditioning loan with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on Monday.
The fourth overall draft choice in the 2022 NHL Draft scored four goals in five games in his stint in the AHL.
Wright, 18, has an assist in seven games with the Kraken this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forwards Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Ryan Poehling, and goaltender Casey DeSmith were all missing from practice on Monday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Crosby Malkin and DeSmith did not practice due to illness and were kept away from the rink as a precaution. They will reassess them on Tuesday.
Poehling is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to Sullivan, and he skated on his own Monday morning.
Poehling, 23, has four goals and seven points in 25 games this season.
Nashville Predators
Defenceman Ryan McDonagh will miss 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve on Monday.
McDonagh, 33, left the Predators' 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday after being struck by Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov's shot in the nose.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has six assists in 23 games this season.
McDonagh was acquired by the Predators on July 3 from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenceman Phillippe Meyers and forward Grant Mismash.
The Predators have recalled defenceman Jordan Gross from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in a corresponding move.
Gross, 27, was signed to a two-year, $1.525 million deal by the Predators on July 14.
The 5-foot-10 defenceman has two goals and 11 points in 13 games with the Admirals this season.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Artem Zub and forward Austin Watson did not participate in Senators practice on Monday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.
Zub, 27, took a puck to the face during Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that he could miss two-to-three weeks due to injury.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has two goals and four points in 14 games this season.
Watson, 30, did not practice due to a maintenance day and is expected to play against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4 winger has a goal and three points in 24 games this season and played 9:20 in ice time during the Senators 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
The Senators used these lines during Monday's practice:
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Giroux
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Motte - Brassard - Joseph
Kelly - Gambrell - Kastelic
Chabot - Zaitsev
Hamonic - Sanderson
Brannstrom - Holden
Calgary Flames
The Flames are projected to use these lines for their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday:
Huberdeau - Lindholm - Toffoli
Dube - Kadri - Mangiapane
Ruzicka - Backlund - Coleman
Lucic - Rooney - Lewis
Hanifin - Andersson
Weegar - Tanev
Zadorov - Stone
Vladar
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Monday.
The move comes after goaltender Darcy Kuemper left Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury.
Shepard, 27, has a 6-0-2 record with a .932 save percentage and 1.83 goals-against average with the Bears this season
The 6-foot netminder was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for November.
Kuemper, 32, is listed as day-to-day according to head coach Peter Laviolette.
The 6-foot-5 goaltender has an 8-9-2 record this season with a .916 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average.
Additonally, Laviolette confirmed that defenceman Dmitry Orlov will not return to the lineup on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.
The 31-year-old defenceman hasn't played since Nov. 5 due to a lower-body injury and is still on injured reserve.
Orlov has five assists in 13 games this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have recalled forward Kirill Marchenko from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Monday.
Marchenko, 22, has eight goals and 19 points in 16 games with the Monsters this season.
The 6-foot-3 forward was drafted 49th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2018 NHL Draft and is second in rookie scoring in the AHL.
Additionally, the Blue Jackets have assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the Monsters.
The 23-year-old did not record a point in four games with the Blue Jackets this season and has 10 goals and 22 points in 14 games with the Monsters this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forwards Nikita Kucherov, Vladislav Namestnikov, and defenceman Haydn Fleury did not practice with the team on Monday, according to team reporter Chris Krenn.
Kucherov and Namestnikov were absent due to maintenance days but Fleury is day-today with a lower-body injury.
Fleury, 26, has an assist in 13 games this season and did not play during the Lightning's 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Monday.
Brodzinski, 29, has two goals and nine points in 17 games this season in Hartford.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins used these lines during Monday's morning skate prior to their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Matt Porter of the Boston Globe:
Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk
Zacha - Krejci - Pastrnak
Hall - Coyle - Frederic
Foligno - Nosek - Greer
Smith
Lindholm - McAvoy
Grzelcyk - Carlo
Forbort - Clifton
Zboril
Swayman
Ullmark
New Jersey Devils
The Devils used these lines during Monday's practice, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:
Tatar - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Hughes - Mercer
Wood - McLeod - Zetterlund
Sharangovich - Boqvist - Holtz
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Graves - Marino
Smith -Severson
Bahl - (Johnsson)
Vanecek
Schmid
Blackwood