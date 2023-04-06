Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday that Tage Thompson will be a game-time decision with an upper-body injury.

Thompson, 25, has scored 44 goals and 90 points in 73 games for the Sabres this season.

The Phoenix, Ari., native leads the Sabres in points and is 14th in the NHL.

Florida Panthers

Alex Lyon will get the nod for the Florida Panthers Thursday night when they take on the Ottawa Senators, the Panthers announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old has won four of his five last starts and recorded a shutout against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 1. The Baudette, Minn., native made 21 saves in a 7-0 win.

Originally signed as a free agent by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016, Lyon played four seasons in the City of Brotherly Love (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21) before playing the 2021-22 season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lyon has a record of 7-3-1 with a 3.04 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage.