Habs hoping for redemption in home half of back-to-back with Sens

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson skated at practice on Tuesday after missing on Monday due to an upper-body injury he suffered in the Sabres' overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

After not practicing yesterday, Tage Thompson is on the ice for practice today. pic.twitter.com/huom82cNa1 — Heather Engel (@engelheather) January 31, 2023

Thompson is listed as day-to-day by the team. In 49 games this season, the breakout star has 34 goals and 68 points, which ranks third and fifth in the NHL this year, respectively.

The Sabres are scheduled to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens skated the following lines in practice ahead of their final game before the All-Star break:

Pitlick - Suzuki - Anderson

Dadonov - Dach - Hoffman

Dvorak - Ylonen

Pezzetta - Belzile - Harvey-Pinard

Xhekaj - Savard

Matheson - Barron

Harris - Kovacevic

Wildeman

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs skated the following lines in practice ahead of their final game before the All-Star break against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Lines at Leafs practice



Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Kerfoot - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Anderson

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Simmonds



Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Benn - Timmins



Woll @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 31, 2023

The Maple Leafs have won three of their last four games.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri suffered an injury in practice and will not travel to Toronto for the Bruins' game against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Lettieri was scheduled to make his season debut.

Vinni Lettieri is on crutches. Will not travel to Toronto. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) January 31, 2023

The Bruins skated the following lines at practice on Tuesday:

Prax lines:



Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Hall-Krejci-Zacha

Foligno-Coyle-Smith

Greer-Frederic-Lauko/Lettieri

DeBrusk (non contact)



Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Zboril



Swayman

Ullmark — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) January 31, 2023

The Bruins currently lead the NHL with 81 points, nine clear of the second-best team in the league, the Carolina Hurricanes.