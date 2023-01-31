Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson skated at practice on Tuesday after missing on Monday due to an upper-body injury he suffered in the Sabres' overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

 Thompson is listed as day-to-day by the team. In 49 games this season, the breakout star has 34 goals and 68 points, which ranks third and fifth in the NHL this year, respectively. 

The Sabres are scheduled to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break. 

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens skated the following lines in practice ahead of their final game before the All-Star break:

Pitlick - Suzuki - Anderson

Dadonov - Dach - Hoffman

Dvorak - Ylonen

Pezzetta - Belzile - Harvey-Pinard

Xhekaj - Savard

Matheson - Barron

Harris - Kovacevic

Wildeman

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs skated the following lines in practice ahead of their final game before the All-Star break against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. 

The Maple Leafs have won three of their last four games. 

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri suffered an injury in practice and will not travel to Toronto for the Bruins' game against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. 

Lettieri was scheduled to make his season debut. 

The Bruins skated the following lines at practice on Tuesday:

The Bruins currently lead the NHL with 81 points, nine clear of the second-best team in the league, the Carolina Hurricanes. 

 