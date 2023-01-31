1h ago
Ice Chips: Sabres' Thompson skating, recovering from upper-body injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs hoping for redemption in home half of back-to-back with Sens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson skated at practice on Tuesday after missing on Monday due to an upper-body injury he suffered in the Sabres' overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Thompson is listed as day-to-day by the team. In 49 games this season, the breakout star has 34 goals and 68 points, which ranks third and fifth in the NHL this year, respectively.
The Sabres are scheduled to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens skated the following lines in practice ahead of their final game before the All-Star break:
Pitlick - Suzuki - Anderson
Dadonov - Dach - Hoffman
Dvorak - Ylonen
Pezzetta - Belzile - Harvey-Pinard
Xhekaj - Savard
Matheson - Barron
Harris - Kovacevic
Wildeman
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs skated the following lines in practice ahead of their final game before the All-Star break against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.
The Maple Leafs have won three of their last four games.
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri suffered an injury in practice and will not travel to Toronto for the Bruins' game against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Lettieri was scheduled to make his season debut.
The Bruins skated the following lines at practice on Tuesday:
The Bruins currently lead the NHL with 81 points, nine clear of the second-best team in the league, the Carolina Hurricanes.