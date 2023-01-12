2h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Matthews a game-time decision vs. Red Wings
Forward Auston Matthews is a game-time decision for their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthews, 25, missed Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators due to an undisclosed injury that has been lingering for awhile according to Keefe.
Forward William Nylander moved to the centre position between Michael Bunting and Pierre Engvall in Matthews' absence.
The 6-foot-3 superstar has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season.
Drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews has 279 goals and 504 points in 448 career games.
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Mike Matheson skated with the team Thursday morning in a non-contact jersey.
Matheson, 28, has missed the team's last 10 games with a lower-body injury and has only appeared in 10 games this season.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has a goal and six points in 10 games this season.
Matheson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with a 2023 fourth-round draft pick, in exchange for defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling in the offseason.
Drafted 23rd overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2012 NHL Draft, Matheson has 50 goals and 144 points in 427 career games split between the Panthers, Penguins, and Canadiens.
The Montreal Canadiens are projected to use these lines for Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators:
Caufield - Suzuki - Dach
Dadonov - Evans - Armia
Slafkovsky - Dvorak - Anderson
Drouin - Ylonen
Edmundson - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic
Xhekaj - Wideman
Barron
Montembeault
Primeau
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks placed forward Patrick Kane on injured reserve and activated forward Mackenzie Entwhistle from injured reserve on Thursday.
Kane, 34, missed the Blackhawks last two games with a lower-body injury.
The 5-foot-10 superstar's placement on injured reserve is retroactive to Jan. 3 so he is eligible to return once he is healthy.
Kane has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane has 437 goals and 1,207 points in 1,144 career games.
Entwhistle, 23, missed the Blackhawks last six games due to a wrist injury,
The 6-foot-3 winger has two goals and five points in 33 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres recalled forward Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL's Rochester Americans and assigned forward Jack Quinn to the Americans on Thursday.
Luukkonen, 23, has appeared started 13 games with the Sabres this season and has a 9-3-1 record with a .894 save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 6-3-0 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.07 goals-against average in the AHL this season.
Drafted 54th overall by the Sabres in the 2017 NHL Draft, Luukkonen has a career 12-11-3 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.30 goals-against average.
Quinn, 21, has six goals and 17 points in 33 games this season but has not registered a point since Dec. 13 in a 6-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
Drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in the 2020 NHL Draft, Quinn has seven goals and 19 points in 35 career games.
The Sabres used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game with the Winnipeg Jets, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News:
Skinner - Thompson - Tuch
Asplund - Cozens - Hinostroza
Mittelstadt - Jost - Olofsson
Girgensons - Krebs - Okposo
Samuelsson - Dahlin
Power - Jokiharju
Bryson - Lyubushkin
Extras: Peterka and Clague
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins recalled defenceman Taylor Fedun from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Thursday.
Fedun, 34, was acquired as a free agent in the offseason.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two assists in 30 games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2011, Fedun has eight goals and 35 points in 127 career games split between the Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas Stars.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been suffering a "lingering illness" and is considered to be day-to-day, according to head coach Brad Larsen.
Merzlikins, 28, has a 4-11-0 record this season with a .865 save percentage and 4.62 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-3 netminder also has lost his last four games.
Drafted 76th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft, Merzlikins has a career 52-55-20 record with a .907 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average.
The Blue Jackets used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda:
Gaudreau - Roslovic - Laine
Nyquist - Johnson - Bemstrom
Foudy - Kuraly - Olivier
Fix-Wolansky - Sillinger - Marchenko
Gavrikov - Peeke
Berni - Gudbranson
Bayreuther - Boqvist
Korpisalo
Tarasov