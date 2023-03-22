Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday the plan is for defenceman TJ Brodie to return to the lineup against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Brodie, 32, missed Tuesday's loss to the New York Islanders after blocking a shot in a win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The Chatham, Ont., native has two goals and nine assists in 47 games this season.

Keefe also said forward Bobby McMann, who was recently recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, aggravated a previous knee injury and will miss some time.

McMann has one assist in 10 games with the Leafs in 2022-23.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov departed for Toronto after Wednesday's practice as he was scheduled to go home to be with his wife as they are expecting the birth of a child.

Matt Murray is in line to start against the Panthers.

Leafs lines at practice:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bunting - Tavares - Nylander

Kerfoot - Acciari - Lafferty

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Simmonds

McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Gustafsson - Liljegren



Samsonov

Murray

