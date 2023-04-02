Toronto Maple Leafs

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said forward Mitch Marner will not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Sheldon Keefe says Mitch Marner not playing today … dealing with bumps and bruises + he’s played a lot @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 2, 2023

Marner is dealing with bumps and bruises and has logged a lot of icetime this season, Keefe explained.

Defencemen Mark Giordano and Jake McCabe will also be held out of Sunday's game to get a night off for rest, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Keefe says Giordano and McCabe get a night off for rest



Timmins draws in, Simmonds also in @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 2, 2023

After missing Saturday's game due to illness, forward Wayne Simmonds was back on the ice for morning skate on Sunday.

Simmonds doesn’t stay out late … appears like he’s ready to go if needed tonight



Giordano and McCabe also skated briefly this morning @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 2, 2023

Simmonds briefly went through some drills and will draw into the line up against the Red Wings along with defenceman Conor Timmins.

The Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Saturday night.

Simmonds has two assists in 16 games for the Leafs this season.

Masters also reports that Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari and Victor Mete skated on Sunday as they continue to work their way back from injury.

O’Reilly, Acciari and Mete continuing to work their way back from injury @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/cyw1w3Kfgg — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 2, 2023

The Leafs also announced Sunday that forward Nick Abruzzese has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Abruzzese will make his season debut against Detroit.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Josh Morrissey took part in morning skate on Sunday after missing Friday's 6-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Josh Morrissey is on the ice for the #NHLJets morning skate. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) April 2, 2023

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Morrissey didn't play because he was "under the weather."

Morrissey is expected to be available for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils.

The Calgary native has 15 goals and 54 assists in 73 games this season.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced Sunday they have signed goaltender Mitchell Gibson to an amateur tryout agreement.

Gibson will serve as the back up to Darcy Kuemper against the New York Rangers this afternoon.

The 23-year-old was selected in the fourth round by the Capitals in 2018.

Gibson appeared in 27 games for Harvard this season and went 18-7-2 with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

St. Louis Blues

Defenceman Matt Kessel has been recalled under emergency conditions, the St. Louis Blues said on Sunday.

The move comes after Marco Scandella left Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury.

The team says Kessel, 22, will be available this afternoon against the Boston Bruins.

The Blues drafted Kessel in the fifth round in 2020.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Leevi Merilainen was recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Sunday, the Ottawa Senators announced.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled goaltender Leevi Merilainen from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 2, 2023

The Oulu, Finland, native has yet to make his NHL debut.

Merilainen, 20, was drafted in the third round by Ottawa in 2020.