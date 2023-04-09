Ice Chips: Leafs G Murray remains sidelined
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice on Sunday there has been no change in the status of Matt Murray and that the goaltender isn't expected to travel with the team to Florida for a pair of games this week.
Murray hasn't returned to the ice since suffering a head injury earlier this month.
Keefe was not sure if netminder Joseph Woll will be recalled for the trip, saying "there's a lot of suff happening with that."
Furthermore, Calle Jarnkrok was absent from practice on Sunday after missing the Leafs' 7-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last night.
The 31-year-old forward is dealing with an undisclosed nagging injury which flared up against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, TSN's Mark Masters reports.
Keefe said after practice that Jarnkrok had an MRI and got good results. Keefe added that Jarnkrok is "close" to returning, will travel with the team to Florida and may skate on Monday.
The Gavle, Sweden, native has 19 goals and 18 assists in 71 games for Toronto this season.
The Leafs face the Florida Panthers on Monday, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
Toronto wraps up its regular season on the road against the New York Rangers on Thursday.
Lines at practice:
Bunting-Matthews-Marner
Tavares-O'Reilly-Nylander
Kerfoot-Acciari-Simmonds
Aston-Reese-Kampf-Lafferty
McCabe-Brodie
Giordano-Holl
Rielly-Liljegren
Gustafsson-Schenn
Samsonove (side session)