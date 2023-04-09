Toronto Maple Leafs

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice on Sunday there has been no change in the status of Matt Murray and that the goaltender isn't expected to travel with the team to Florida for a pair of games this week.

Will Joseph Woll be recalled for the trip?



Sheldon Keefe: "I'm not quite sure. There's a lot of stuff happening with that ..." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 9, 2023

Murray hasn't returned to the ice since suffering a head injury earlier this month.

Keefe was not sure if netminder Joseph Woll will be recalled for the trip, saying "there's a lot of suff happening with that."

Furthermore, Calle Jarnkrok was absent from practice on Sunday after missing the Leafs' 7-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last night.

Calle Jarnkrok is absent from Leafs practice



Missed last night’s game with an undisclosed nagging injury which flared up in Boston @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 9, 2023

The 31-year-old forward is dealing with an undisclosed nagging injury which flared up against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Sheldon Keefe says Calle Jarnkrok had an MRI & got good results



He will travel on the trip & may skate tomorrow



"He's close"@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 9, 2023

Keefe said after practice that Jarnkrok had an MRI and got good results. Keefe added that Jarnkrok is "close" to returning, will travel with the team to Florida and may skate on Monday.

The Gavle, Sweden, native has 19 goals and 18 assists in 71 games for Toronto this season.

The Leafs face the Florida Panthers on Monday, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Toronto wraps up its regular season on the road against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Lines at practice:

Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Tavares-O'Reilly-Nylander

Kerfoot-Acciari-Simmonds

Aston-Reese-Kampf-Lafferty



McCabe-Brodie

Giordano-Holl

Rielly-Liljegren

Gustafsson-Schenn

Samsonove (side session)