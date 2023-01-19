1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Samsonov expected to start against Jets
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Samsonov, 25, entered Tuesday's game in relief of Matt Murray and led the Maple Leafs to a 5-4 comeback win over the Florida Panthers in overtime.
The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 13-4-1 record with a .916 save percentage and 2,24 goals against average this season,
This is Samsonov's second start against the Jets this season after leading the Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win on Oct. 22.
The Maple Leafs used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Jets, according to Masters:
Bunting - Matthews - Nylander
Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner
McMann - Kampf - Engvall
Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Hunt
Simmonds
Rielly -Liljegren
Giordano - Holl
Sandin - Benn
Timmins
Samsonov
Murray
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers loaned forward Devin Shore to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday for a conditioning stint.
Shore, 28, hasn't been in the Oilers' 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 31.
The 6-foot-1 forward has three assists in 29 games with the Oilers this season.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens used these lines during the morning skate prior to Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers:
Caufield - Suzuki - Ylonen
Hoffman - Dvorak - Anderson
Pezzetta - Dach - Dadonov
Pitlick - Harvey-Pinard
Edmundson - Barron
Matheson - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic
Xhekaj
Montembeault
Primeau
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL's Rochester Americans and assigned forward JJ Peterka to the Americans on Thursday.
Luukkonen, 23, has started 16 games with the Sabres this year and has a 10--5-1 record with an .897 goals-against average and 3.41 save percentage this season.
Peterka, 21, appeared in 41 games with the Sabres and has seven goals and 18 points in his first full season with the team.
The Sabres used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the New York Islanders, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News:
Skinner - Thompson - Tuch
Asplund - Cozens - Quinn
Mittelstadt - Jost - Olofsson
Girgensons - Krebs - Okposo
Samuelsson - Dahlin
Power - Jokiharju
Bryson - Lyubushkin
Clague
Luukkonen
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times,
Tyler Johnson - Domi - Kane
Kurashev - Toews - Raddysh
Dickinson - Lafferty - Athanasiou
Blackwell - Entwistle - Reese Johnson
McCabe - Seth Jones
Jack Johnson - Murphy
Caleb Jones - Mitchell