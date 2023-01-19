'I just have to be better': Murray pulled as Samsonov earns playoff payback

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Samsonov starts tonight for Leafs



Sheldon Keefe calls it an easy decision considering how well Ilya played in relief on Tuesday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 19, 2023

Samsonov, 25, entered Tuesday's game in relief of Matt Murray and led the Maple Leafs to a 5-4 comeback win over the Florida Panthers in overtime.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 13-4-1 record with a .916 save percentage and 2,24 goals against average this season,

This is Samsonov's second start against the Jets this season after leading the Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win on Oct. 22.

Lines at Leafs skate



Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

McMann - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Hunt

Simmonds



Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Benn

Timmins



Samsonov

Murray @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 19, 2023

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers loaned forward Devin Shore to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday for a conditioning stint.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Forward Devin Shore has been loaned to the @Condors for conditioning.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 19, 2023

Shore, 28, hasn't been in the Oilers' 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 31.

The 6-foot-1 forward has three assists in 29 games with the Oilers this season.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens used these lines during the morning skate prior to Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers:

Caufield - Suzuki - Ylonen

Hoffman - Dvorak - Anderson

Pezzetta - Dach - Dadonov

Pitlick - Harvey-Pinard

Edmundson - Barron

Matheson - Savard

Harris - Kovacevic

Xhekaj

Montembeault

Primeau

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL's Rochester Americans and assigned forward JJ Peterka to the Americans on Thursday.

We have recalled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from @AmerksHockey and loaned JJ Peterka to Rochester. pic.twitter.com/RZIfPFQj6z — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 19, 2023

Luukkonen, 23, has started 16 games with the Sabres this year and has a 10--5-1 record with an .897 goals-against average and 3.41 save percentage this season.

Peterka, 21, appeared in 41 games with the Sabres and has seven goals and 18 points in his first full season with the team.

The Sabres used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the New York Islanders, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News:

Sabres’ lines/pairs at the morning skate:



Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Asplund-Cozens-Quinn

Mittelstadt-Jost-Olofsson

Girgensons-Krebs-Okposo



Samuelsson-Dahlin

Power-Jokiharju

Bryson-Lyubushkin

Clague is the extra

UPL in starter’s — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) January 19, 2023

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times,

Blackhawks lines in morning skate vs. Flyers:



TJohnson-Domi-Kane

Kurashev-Toews-Raddysh

Dickinson-Lafferty-Athanasiou

Blackwell-Entwistle-RJohnson



McCabe-SJones

JJohnson-Murphy

CJones-Mitchell



The only change is Mitchell in for Phillips — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 19, 2023

