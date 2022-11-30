1h ago
Ice Chips: Samsonov to return from knee injury, start against Sharks
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
'I feel no pain ... ready to play': Samsonov remains confident following knee injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice at Maple Leafs practice on Wednesday and he is projected to start tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
He has not played since sustaining a knee injury against the Boston bruins on Nov.5.
In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has posted a 6-2-0 record with a 2.23 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Cam Talbot will start tonight's game against the New York Rangers, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.
The 35-year-old has a 3-5-0 record with a 2.51 GAA and .919 save percentage in 10 appearances this season.
The Senators also provided an update on forward Josh Norris, who skated Wednesday by remains without a timeline to return from a shoulder injury.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens practiced in Montreal prior to flying to Calgary to begin a four-game road trip. The practiced with the following lines:
Caufield - Suzuki - Dach
Dadonov - Dvorak - Gallagher
Armia - Monahan - Anderson
Slafkovsky - Evans - Pezzetta
Matheson - Savard
Edmundson - Guhle
Harris - Kovacevic
Xhekaj - Wideman
Brendan Gallagher and Sean Monahan did not practice and were given maintenance days. Juraj Slafkovsky practiced in Gallaghers second-line spot while defenceman Arber Xhekaj filled in for Monahan on the third line.
New Jersey Devils
Devils defenceman John Marino is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to Devils reporter Amanda Stein.
Kevin Bahl will slot in is Marino is unable to play on Thursday against the Nashville Predators.
Buffalo Sabres
Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed) received clear scans on Wednesday and the team will wait to see how he responds before setting a timeline for his return. Lawrence Pilut will fill in on defence for the Sabres against the Detroit Red Wings.