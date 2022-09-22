Dreger: ‘I don’t think this is an indictment on Kyle Dubas by a long shot’

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday that defenceman Jake Muzzin will miss the start of training camp due to back discomfort.

Jake Muzzin (back discomfort) not taking part in the first practice of Leafs training camp



They’re hoping he’ll be back on the ice early next week — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 22, 2022

Muzzin, 33, registered three goals and 14 points in 47 games last season.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman missed 35 games last season after sustaining concussions on two separate occasions.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens will be without forwards Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Jake Evans, and defenceman Joel Edmundson to start training camp.

Even though #Habs Evans is listed as day-to-day with a UBI, he is still taking part in speed and conditioning skates and testing. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 22, 2022

Suzuki, 23, has a lower-body injury and is expected to be out for two weeks. The 5-foot-11 centre was named team captain on Sept. 12 and he had 21 goals and 61 points in 82 games last season.

Anderson, 28, is out with an upper-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day. The 6-foot-3 winger registered 19 goals and 32 points in 69 games last season.

Evans, 26, is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury but he did participate in speed and conditioning skates as well as testing on Thursday. The 6-foot centre had 13 goals and 29 points in 72 games last season.

Edmundson, 29, is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The 6-foot-5 defenceman had three goals and six points last season but was limited to 24 games due to a back injury.

Additionally, there are no changes in the status of forward Sean Monahan and goaltender Carey Price.

Monahan, 27, was acquired by the Canadiens in August, along with a conditional first-round draft pick, from the Calgary Flames in exchange for future considerations. The former sixth overall draft pick underwent season-ending surgery in April and is expected to be ready to start the season.

Price, 35, was placed on the long-term injured reserve list on Sept. 8 due to a long-standing knee injury.

Washington Capitals

Forwards T.J. Oshie and Carl Hagelin did not participate in on-ice testing on Thursday.

Hagelin is awaiting further testing, so unknown when he'll be able to practice. Could be a while https://t.co/CtgYujuIhV — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 22, 2022

T.J. Oshie is also not participating in the on-ice testing today. He underwent an offseason upper-body procedure and as a precaution he'll wait to do the test later in camp.



He's expected to practice with team tomorrow. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 22, 2022

Oshie, 35, sat out the testing as a precaution after undergoing an upper-body procedure in the off-season and is expected to participate in practice on Friday and do the testing later during training camp. The 6-foot winger had 11 goals and 25 points in 44 games last season.

Hagelin, 34, is dealing with an eye injury and it is unknown when he will be available to practice with the team. The 6-foot winger registered three goals and 14 points in 53 games last season.