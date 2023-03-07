Ice Chips: Leafs' Tavares feeling better but still out vs. Devils
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is feeling better but is still out against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday for precautionary reasons.
"[I] just woke up [Sunday morning] feeling a little tired and just a little bit not like myself," Tavares told reporters on Tuesday. "[I'm] feeling good and would love to be in today, but as we talked through things with the medical staff, [we] thought it was best to be precautionary."
Tavares, 32, participated in Maple Leafs' practice on Monday as the extra forward.
The 6-foot-1 centre has 28 goals and 62 points in 63 games this season.
Ilya Samsonov will start against the Devils, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Samsonov, 26, has a 22-8-2 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average this season.
Samsonov is 6-4 in his last 10 games, giving up 28 goals with a .903 save percentage.
Matt Murray will start in net against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, according to Keefe.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenceman Victor Hedman will not be available to the Lightning for their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, according to head coach Jon Cooper.
Hedman, 32, skated only 7:17 during the Lightning's 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday after falling awkwardly into the boards due to a hit from Hurricanes' forward Andrei Svechnikov early in the second period.
The Norris Trophy defenceman is considered to be day-to-day and the team doesn't expect him to miss an extended period of time, according to Cooper.
Hedman has six goals and 42 points in 60 games this season.
Additionally, defenceman Erik Cernak will return to the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday.
Cernak, 25, missed two games due to a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman has a goal and 11 points in 53 games this season and averages 19:11 of ice time.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens are expected to use these lines for their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday:
Harvey-Pinard - Suzuki - Ylonen
Hoffman - Drouin - Anderson
Pitlick - Dvorak - Gurianov
Pezzetta - Tierney - Belzile
Matheson - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic
Edmundson - Wideman
Allen
Montembeault
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets practiced with the following lines in the absence of Pierre-Luc Dubois, as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.
Ehlers-Scheifele-Niederreiter
Connor-Gustafsson-Wheeler
Namestnikov-Lowry-Appleton
Barron-Stenlund-Maenalanen
Kuhlman-Gagner-AJF
Morrissey-Pionk
Dillon-DeMelo
Stanley-Schmidt
Samberg-Capobianco
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will start in net against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to radio play-by-play voice Josh Getzoff.
Jarry, 27, has a 19-7-5 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 netminder is 3-2 with an .888 save percentage since returning from upper-body injury that sat him nine games.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net when the Panthers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
Bobrovsky, 34, has a 19-17-2 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 netminder is 6-4 in his last 10 games, giving up 23 goals with a .924 save percentage.
New Jersey Devils
Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood resumed skating on Tuesday, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.
Blackwood, 26, missed the Devils' last six games with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-4 netminder has an 8-5-2 record with a .900 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average this year.
Forward Curtis Lazar has yet to join the Devils due to immigration issues, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.
Lazar, 28, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.
Stein expects that Lazar will join the team on Wednesday or Thursday.
The 6-foot forward has three goals and five points in 45 games this season.
The Devils used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to Stein:
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Haula - Boqvist
Wood - McLeod - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Graves - Marino
Bahl - Severson
Vanecek
Schmid
New York Rangers
The Rangers recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday.
Brodzinski, 29, appeared in 16 games with the Rangers this season and has a goal and two points.
The 6-foot forward also has 12 goals and 30 points in 34 games with the Wolf Pack this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic.
van Riemsdyk - Hayes - Allison
Farabee - Frost - Tippett
Laughton - Cates - Lemieux
Deslaurier - Laczynski - Bellows
Provorov - York
Sanheim - Ristolainen
Seeler - DeAngelo
Braun
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward Jesse Puljujarvi has cleared up his work visa issues and is on his way to join the Hurricanes in Montreal, according to team reporter Walt Ruff.
Puljujarvi, 24, was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Patrik Puistola on Feb. 28.
The 6-foot-4 winger has five goals and 14 points in 58 games this season.
Antti Raanta is expected to get the start against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, according to Ruff.
Raanta, 33, has a 16-2-3 record this season with a .909 save percentage and 2.26 goals-against average.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday:
Gaudreau - Jenner - Marchenko
Johnson - Roslovic - Laine
Robinson - Sillinger - Olivier
Foudy - Pederson - Bemstrom
Berni - Gudbranson
Blankenburg - Peeke
Bayreuther - Boqvist
Merzlikins
Hutchinson
Arizona Coyotes
The Coyotes recalled forward Bokondji Imama from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday.
Imama, 26, has five goals and 12 points in 39 games with the Roadrunners this season.
The 6-foot-1 forward was drafted 180th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL draft and made his NHL debut last season with the Coyotes where he scored a goal in four games.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks recalled defenceman Derrick Pouliot from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and assigned defenceman Nick Cicek to the Barracuda.
Pouliot, 29, signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Sharks on Thursday.
The 6-foot defenceman has two goals and 21 points in 28 games with the Barracuda this season.
Drafted eighth overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot has eight goals and 52 points in 213 career games split between the Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and Seattle Kraken.
Cicek, 22, has four assists in 16 games with the Sharks this season.
The 6-foot-3 defenceman also has an assist in 24 games with the Barracuda this season.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Arizona Coyotes, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic:
Buchnevich - Thomas - Kyrou
Vrana - Schenn - Kapanen
Saad - Brown - Blias
Toropchenko - Alexandrov - Pitlick
Leddy - Parayko
Scandella - Faulk
Krug - Tucker
Binnington
Greiss