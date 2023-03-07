Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is feeling better but is still out against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday for precautionary reasons.

John Tavares: "Obviously, physical game the other night for myself & felt good completing the game & rest of the evening but just woke up [Sunday morning] feeling a little tired & just a little bit not like myself" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 7, 2023

"[I] just woke up [Sunday morning] feeling a little tired and just a little bit not like myself," Tavares told reporters on Tuesday. "[I'm] feeling good and would love to be in today, but as we talked through things with the medical staff, [we] thought it was best to be precautionary."

Tavares, 32, participated in Maple Leafs' practice on Monday as the extra forward.

The 6-foot-1 centre has 28 goals and 62 points in 63 games this season.

Ilya Samsonov will start against the Devils, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Ilya Samsonov will start tonight, coach Sheldon Keefe confirms



Matt Murray will start Saturday against the Oilers @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 7, 2023

Samsonov, 26, has a 22-8-2 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average this season.

Samsonov is 6-4 in his last 10 games, giving up 28 goals with a .903 save percentage.

Matt Murray will start in net against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, according to Keefe.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Victor Hedman will not be available to the Lightning for their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Jon Cooper confirms Victor Hedman is out tonight, but Erik Cernak will be back in the lineup for Tampa Bay. Cooper said he hopes that Hedman won’t miss an extended amount of time and said, “I’d put him in that day-to-day category.” — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) March 7, 2023

Hedman, 32, skated only 7:17 during the Lightning's 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday after falling awkwardly into the boards due to a hit from Hurricanes' forward Andrei Svechnikov early in the second period.

The Norris Trophy defenceman is considered to be day-to-day and the team doesn't expect him to miss an extended period of time, according to Cooper.

Hedman has six goals and 42 points in 60 games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Erik Cernak will return to the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday.

Cernak, 25, missed two games due to a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has a goal and 11 points in 53 games this season and averages 19:11 of ice time.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are expected to use these lines for their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday:

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets practiced with the following lines in the absence of Pierre-Luc Dubois, as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Ehlers-Scheifele-Niederreiter

Connor-Gustafsson-Wheeler

Namestnikov-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Stenlund-Maenalanen

Kuhlman-Gagner-AJF

Morrissey-Pionk

Dillon-DeMelo

Stanley-Schmidt

Samberg-Capobianco

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will start in net against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to radio play-by-play voice Josh Getzoff.

#Pens HCMS: Tristan Jarry will start against the Blue Jackets — Josh Getzoff (@JG_PxP) March 7, 2023

Jarry, 27, has a 19-7-5 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is 3-2 with an .888 save percentage since returning from upper-body injury that sat him nine games.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net when the Panthers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Coach Maurice says it’ll be Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight against Vegas. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 7, 2023

Bobrovsky, 34, has a 19-17-2 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is 6-4 in his last 10 games, giving up 23 goals with a .924 save percentage.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood resumed skating on Tuesday, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

Mackenzie Blackwood has resumed skating, but Lindy Ruff doesn’t have a date yet for a possible return. #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 7, 2023

Blackwood, 26, missed the Devils' last six games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has an 8-5-2 record with a .900 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average this year.

Forward Curtis Lazar has yet to join the Devils due to immigration issues, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Curtis Lazar still dealing with immigration, which is why he isn’t here yet.



Should be with #NJDevils either tomorrow or the next day. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 7, 2023

Lazar, 28, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Stein expects that Lazar will join the team on Wednesday or Thursday.

The 6-foot forward has three goals and five points in 45 games this season.

The Devils used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to Stein:

#NJDevils rolling with the same lines/pairings as last game… so here’s what we’re looking at in Time Meier’s home debut, tonight against Toronto: pic.twitter.com/HYUMg8ZkFl — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 7, 2023

New York Rangers

The Rangers recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Jonny Brodzinski has been recalled from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 7, 2023

Brodzinski, 29, appeared in 16 games with the Rangers this season and has a goal and two points.

The 6-foot forward also has 12 goals and 30 points in 34 games with the Wolf Pack this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic.

Lines and pairs today look like:



JvR - Hayes - Allison

Farabee - Frost - Tippett

Laughton - Cates - Lemieux

Deslauriers - Laczynski - Bellows



Provorov - York

Sanheim - Ristolainen

Seeler - DeAngelo

Braun



Torts said he's still going 11 F/7 D though, so Bellows probably sits. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) March 7, 2023

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Jesse Puljujarvi has cleared up his work visa issues and is on his way to join the Hurricanes in Montreal, according to team reporter Walt Ruff.

As #Canes morning skate takes place at Bell Centre, some good news:



Jesse Puljujarvi has received his work visa and is currently en route from Ottawa to Montreal to join the team. pic.twitter.com/uIbgE1jYYb — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2023

Puljujarvi, 24, was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Patrik Puistola on Feb. 28.

The 6-foot-4 winger has five goals and 14 points in 58 games this season.

Antti Raanta is expected to get the start against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, according to Ruff.

Antti Raanta was in the starter's crease at #Canes morning skate.



13-0-2 in his last 16 appearances, he earned a 20-save win over the Canadiens just 19 days ago. pic.twitter.com/WXgKtvyylv — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2023

Raanta, 33, has a 16-2-3 record this season with a .909 save percentage and 2.26 goals-against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday:

Gaudreau - Jenner - Marchenko

Johnson - Roslovic - Laine

Robinson - Sillinger - Olivier

Foudy - Pederson - Bemstrom

Berni - Gudbranson

Blankenburg - Peeke

Bayreuther - Boqvist

Merzlikins

Hutchinson

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled forward Bokondji Imama from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Coyotes have recalled forward Bokondji Imama from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) March 7, 2023

Imama, 26, has five goals and 12 points in 39 games with the Roadrunners this season.

The 6-foot-1 forward was drafted 180th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL draft and made his NHL debut last season with the Coyotes where he scored a goal in four games.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks recalled defenceman Derrick Pouliot from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and assigned defenceman Nick Cicek to the Barracuda.

The #SJSharks have recalled D Derrick Pouliot from @sjbarracuda and have reassigned D Nick Cicek to the Barracuda. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 7, 2023

Pouliot, 29, signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Sharks on Thursday.

The 6-foot defenceman has two goals and 21 points in 28 games with the Barracuda this season.

Drafted eighth overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot has eight goals and 52 points in 213 career games split between the Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and Seattle Kraken.

Cicek, 22, has four assists in 16 games with the Sharks this season.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman also has an assist in 24 games with the Barracuda this season.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Arizona Coyotes, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic:

#stlblues morning skate lineup:



Buchnevich - Thomas - Kyrou

Vrana - Schenn - Kapanen

Saad - Brown - Blias

Toropchenko - Alexandrov - Pitlick

Leddy - Parayko

Scandella - Faulk

Krug - Tucker

Binnington

Greiss