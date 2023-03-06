Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Captain John Tavares will miss Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils due to an illness, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Keefe on Tavares: "John just not feeling himself today. Not feeling great. Wanted to skate & see exactly where he's at & he got through it & is feeling a little bit better than he thought."



Tavares will be kept out of tomorrow's game "out of an abundance of caution"@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2023

Tavares, 32, participated in Monday's practice as the extra forward and is being held out of the lineup on Tuesday as a precaution.

The 6-foot-1 forward recorded the Maple Leafs lone goal during their 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and had 21:21 of ice time.

Newly acquired forward Sam Lafferty took Tavares' spot on the second line with Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander.

Tavares has 28 goals and 62 points in 63 games this season.

Defenceman Luke Schenn did not participate in practice on Monday in order to be with his wife, who is expecting their baby in Vancouver, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Luke Schenn, whose wife is due any day now in Vancouver, is absent from practice @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2023

Schenn, 33, was acquired from the Canucks on Feb. 28 in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has three goals and 21 points in 57 games this season.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during practice on Monday, according to Masters:

Leafs lines at practice:



Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Jarnkrok - Lafferty - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Acciari

Bunting - Holmberg - Steeves

Tavares



McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Gustafsson - Timmins



Murray

Samsonov @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2023

The Maple Leafs recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and assigned goaltender Joseph Woll to the the Marlies on Monday.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from the @TorontoMarlies.



Goaltender Joseph Woll has been loaned to the Marlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 6, 2023

The moves come after newly-acquired forward Ryan O'Reilly suffered a hand injury during the team's to the Canucks on Saturday.

Holmberg, 23, appeared in 36 games with the Maple Leafs this season and registered five goals and 13 points. He also has five goals and 11 points in 22 games with the Marlies this season.

Steeves, 23, only appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs this season and did not register a point. He has 17 goals and 44 points in 53 games with the Marlies this season.

Woll, 24, made three appearances with the Maple Leafs this season while goaltender Matt Murray was out with an ankle injury. He has a 2-1-0 record with a .938 save percentage and 2.04 goals against average.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 14-1-0 record with the Marlies this season with a .931 save percentage, 2.32 goals-against average and was named an AHL all-star earlier this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Evander Kane participated in the Oilers morning skate prior to their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, according to team reporter Tony Brar.

Oilers line rushes this morning ahead of Buffalo matchup:



McLeod - McDavid - Hyman

RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - Bjugstad - Janmark

Kostin - Shore - Ryan

Kane



Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais

Broberg



Skinner

Campbell#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 6, 2023

Kane, 31, has missed the team's last eight games with a rib injury and is not expected to play against the Sabres.

The 6-foot-2 winger has only appeared in 24 games this season after cutting his wrist on a skate leading him to miss 31 games earlier this season.

Kane has nine goals and 19 points in 24 games this season.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in net against the Sabres, according to Brar.

Stuart Skinner in the starter’s net this morning. Will start vs. BUF. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 6, 2023

Skinner, 24, has a 17-13-4 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average this season.

The Oilers used these lines during Monday's morning skate:

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mason Appleton skated in regular practice jerseys during their morning skate prior to their game against the San Jose Sharks, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Both Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mason Appleton are on the ice in regular jerseys for #NHLJets morning skate. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) March 6, 2023

Dubois missed the team's last three games with a lower-body injury while Appleton missed three games with an upper-body injury.

Both players are expected to be in the lineup on Monday against the Sharks, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mason Appleton are in tonight. #NHLJets — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) March 6, 2023

Appleton, 27, has two goals and nine points in 22 games this season.

Dubois, 24, has 24 goals and 55 points in 60 games this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on an emergency basis on Monday.

GM Patrik Allvin announced today that G Arturs Silovs has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) under emergency conditions. G Collin Delia will not dress tonight due to illness (non-COVID). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 6, 2023

The 6-foot-4 goaltender will start on Monday against the Nashville Predators, according to head coach Rick Toccet.

Goaltender Collin Delia will not dress for against the Predators due to a non-COVID related illness.

Silovs, 21, has appeared in four games in Vancouver this season and has a 2-2-0 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average this season.

He has a 21-10-7 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average in the AHL this season.

Delia, 28, has a 7-4-2 record with a .876 save percentage and 3.51 goals-against average this season in Vancouver.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens loaned defenceman Frederic Allard to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Frédéric Allard au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Frédéric Allard to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 6, 2023

Allard, 25, made his Canadiens debut during the team's 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday where he had 11:31 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman was acquired by the Canadiens on Friday from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.

Allard has two goals and seven points in 35 games while playing for the AHL's Ontario Reign this season.

Calgary Flames

The Flames are projected to use these lines for their game against the Dallas Stars on Monday:

Pelletier - Lindholm - Toffoli

Ritchie - Kadri - Huberdeau

Mangiapane - Backlund - Coleman

Lucic - Dube - Lewis

Weegar - Andersson

Hanifin - Tanev

Zadorov - Stecher

Markstrom

Ottawa Senators

The Senators used these lines during Monday's morning skate prior to their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN 1200:

Sens lines from the morning skate in Chicago.



Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Joseph Gambrell Gauthier

Brassard Kastelic Watson

Kelly Brown XXXX



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Chychrun Brannstrom

Holden — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 6, 2023

Additionally, Cam Talbot is expected to be in net against the Blackhawks on Monday, according to TSN 1200.

Talbot in the starters end for morning skate in Chicago. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 6, 2023

Talbot, 35, has a 15-14-1 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins used these lines during Monday's practice, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo:

Heinen is filling in for Guentzel on the top line. Here is the Penguins workflow...



Heinen-Crosby-Rakell

Zucker-Malkin-Rust

O'Connor-Granlund-Carter

Bonino-Poehling-Archibald



Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Petry

Kulikov-Rutta

Joseph-Ruhwedel — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 6, 2023

Buffalo Sabres

Defencemen Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman will not be available to the Sabres for the game against the Edmonton Oilers due to upper-body injuries.

Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman will not play in tonight's game.



They are both considered day-to-day with upper-body injuries. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 6, 2023

Both players are considered to be day-to-day with the injuries.

Samuelsson, 22, skated 24:22 during Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has one goal and eight points in 46 games this season.

Stillman, 24, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 27 for forward Josh Bloom.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman skated 7:57 on Saturday and collected seven penalties minutes against the Lightning.

Stillman has five assists in 34 games this season.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Texas Stars on Monday.

We have recalled Fredrik Olofsson and Matt Murray from @TexasStars. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 6, 2023

Olofsson, 26, has appeared in 20 games with the Stars where he registered a goal and four points.

The 6-foot-2 winger has five goals and 14 points in 37 games in Texas this season.

Olofsson was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Stars in May of 2022.

Murray, 25, made his NHL debut on Thursday where he gave up two goals on 21 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 14-9-8 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.36 goals-against average in the AHL this season.

Murray was signed to a one-year, entry-level contract on Oct. 31.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled forward Michael McCarron from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Monday.

McCarron, 27, has a goal and two points in 15 games with the Predators this season and two goals and six points in 13 games with the Admirals.

The 6-foot-6 forward has 10 goals and 24 points in 141 career NHL games split between the Montreal Canadiens and Predators.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Atletic:

#stlblues practice lines:



Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Vrana-Schenn-Kapanen

Saad-Brown-Blais/Leivo

Toropchenko/Walker-Alexandrov-Pitlick



Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Krug-Tucker

Rosen-Bortuzzo



Binnington

Greiss — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 6, 2023

Minnesota Wild

The Wild used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Steel - Eriksson Ek - Boldy

Foligno - Gaudreau - Sundqvist

Shaw - Dewar - Reaves

Middleton - Spurgeon

Goligoski - Dumba

Merrill - Klingberg