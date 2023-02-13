Senators look to clean things up to protect their rookie goaltender

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday they have loaned forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves along with goaltender Joseph Woll to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Holmberg, 23, was recalled by the Maple Leafs following the NHL All-Star break. The Vasteras, Sweden native has skated in 35 games for the Maple Leafs this season, scoring five goals and adding eight assists.

Steeves, a 23-year-old native of Saint Paul, Minn., was recalled by the Maple Leafs following the NHL All-Star break and played in the Leafs' home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets, logging 10:06 and 7:15 minutes of ice time, respectively.

In five career NHL games across two seasons, Steeves has one assist.

Woll, 24, made his season debut for the Maple Leafs in the second game of a home-and-home against the Blue Jackets, making 40 saves in a 4-3 loss. An All-Star with the Marlies, Woll has a record of 13-1 with the AHL club, posting a 2.36 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage.

The 62nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has a record of 3-2 with the Maple Leafs with a 3.03 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets

Ahead of their game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, TSN's John Lu shared the Winnipeg Jets' lines from Monday's practice:

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders announced Monday that forward Otto Koivula has been recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL and defenceman Samuel Bolduc has been returned on loan to the AHL's Islanders.

Koivula, 24, has scored 10 goals and has 21 points in 42 games at the AHL level. In 20 career NHL games, the Finland-born forward has a pair of assists.

The 22-year-old Bolduc has skated in six NHL games this season, scoring one goal. At the AHL level, the Laval, Que., native has scored eight goals and tallied 18 assists in 41 games.

In addition, the Islanders announced that 31-year-old Toronto, Ont., native Casey Cizikas is stick with a non-COVID ilness.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators announced Monday they have recalled forward Philip Tomasino from the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.

Tomasino, 21, is third on the Admirals in points with 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 38 games.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Colorado Eagles from the AHL, the team announced Monday.

Johansson, 27, has played in 21 games for the Eagles, posting a record of 12-8 with a 2.42 GAA and a 0.917 save percentage.

The native Swede has appeared in one game for the Avalanche this season, seeing 23:15 minutes of action and making seven saves against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 31.