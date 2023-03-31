Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Noel Acciari skated briefly with the team at practice Friday morning, after missing Wednesday night's game against the Florida Panthers. Head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated after practice that Acciari is dealing with a neck/whiplash injury and will not play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators or Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Sheldon Keefe says Noel Acciari is dealing with a neck/whiplash injury ... He won't play this weekend@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 31, 2023

Acciari has appeared in 17 games with the Leafs since being acquired in the Ryan O'Reilly trade on Feb 17. He has no goals and three points in total. The Leafs are 11-6-2 since they acquired Acciari, though he hasn't played in every game with the team in that timeframe.

O'Reilly, who has been out with a hand injury since March 4, was also skating with the team in a red non-contact jersey. He played in eight games before he was struck in the hand by a puck, where he totaled three goals and five points overall.

Wayne Simmonds was absent from practice with the Leafs today. Keefe told reporters that Simmonds is sick, and his status for their game on Saturday is uncertain.

Youngster Radim Zohorna skated with the team for the first time, wearing number 53. He was acquired in a deal with the Calgary Flames at the trade deadline, and was called up on an emergency basis from the Toronto Marlies on Friday morning.

Lines at Leafs practice

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Bunting - Kampf - Lafferty

Aston-Reese - O’Reilly (🛑) - Zohorna

McCabe - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Rielly - Schenn

Timmins - Liljegren

Samsonov

Murray

New York Islanders

New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert indicated that "possibly" with regards to star forward Mathew Barzal returning to the ice before the end of the season.

Lane Lambert says "possibly" Mat Barzal can return before the end of the regular season. When asked if Barzal is on the timeline that team originally anticipated, he says, "I think, probably, yeah, it's right around the same timeline that we had thought." — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) March 31, 2023

He indicated that Barzal is roughly following the original timeline laid out when he suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Boston Bruins on Feb 18.

Barzal, 25, has missed the last 17 games. Prior to suffering his injury, the Coquitlam, BC native had 14 goals and 51 points in 58 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard did not practice with the team on Friday, as he was given a maintenance rest day.

Defenceman David Savard was not present at practice Friday morning either, after he was forced to sit out the Canadiens' game against the Panthers on Thursday with a lower-body injury.

No David Savard at Canadiens practice this morning, RHP is getting a maintenance day. Joel Armia is skating in a regular sweater. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 31, 2023

Forward Joel Armia, who hasn't played since Feb 21 when he left the game due to an illness, skated in a regular jersey.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness indicated that one of his defenceman would be a gametime decision for their match against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, and that Logan Stanley would be available if needed to fill in.

#NHLJets Bowness said one of his defenceman is a gametime decision. Stanley is on standby to draw in if necessary.



Kuhlman in, Mäenalanen out. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 31, 2023

The Jets skated the following lines in practice:

Connor - Dubois - Scheifele

Ehlers - Namestnikov - Wheeler

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Stenlund - Kuhlman

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Rittich

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks reassigned forward Martin Kaut to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL

F Martin Kaut has been reassigned to the @sjbarracuda. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 31, 2023

Kaut, 23, was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Jan 23. He played in nine games for San Jose this year, where he scored three goals and totaled five points.

In 56 career NHL games over the last five seasons, the Brno, Czech Republic native has six goals and 11 points.