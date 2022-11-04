50m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs recall Simmonds, loan Kral to Marlies
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have forward Wayne Simmonds from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced on Friday. Simmonds was loaned to the Marlies on Tuesday
The 34-year-old has played three games with the maple Leafs this season, recording one assist.
The club also announced that it has loaned defenceman Filip Kral to the Marlies. The 23-year-old has played two games with the Leafs this season and did not record a point.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen announced that forward Boone Jenner (illness) is a game-time decisions for today's game against the Colorado Avalanche in Finland.
Jenner, 29, has recorded one goal and three assists in 10 games this season. He has spent his entire career with Columbus since being selected by the club in the 7th round of the 2011 NHL Draft. his next game wil be his 600th with the franchise.
Later, the club announced that defenceman Nick Blankenburg had been activated off injured reserve after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old has scored one goal and one assist in four games this season.
In a corresponding move, the Jackets assigned defenceman Gavin Bayreuther to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.