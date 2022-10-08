Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have placed forward Joey Anderson and defenceman Mac Hollowell on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Anderson played five games with the Leafs last season and did not record a point. Hollowell played 45 games with the Marlies last season, recording five goals and 21 assists.

We have placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the @TorontoMarlies:



F Joey Anderson

D Mac Hollowell — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 8, 2022

The team also assigned the following eight players to the Marlies:

F Nick Abruzzese

F Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

G Dylan Ferguson

G Erik Källgren

D Mikko Kokkonen

F Bobby McMann

D Marshall Rifai

F Alex Steeves

TSN's Mark Masters reports that defenceman Rasmus Sandin will be in the lineup for the team's final preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. The22-year-old made his preseason debut on Friday night, after signing a two-year, $2.8 million contact with the club. He will play beside veteran Mark Giordano.

Sheldon Keefe confirms that Adam Gaudette & Denis Malgin will suit up again tonight ... they will play alongside William Nylander



Rasmus Sandin also back in tonight on D & is expected to play beside Giordano @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 8, 2022

Forwards Adam Gaudette and Denis Malgin will also be in the lineup and will play alongside William Nylander as they look to secure spots on the team.

Defenceman Justin Holl participated in Saturday's optional skate after missing Friday's practice due to food poisoning.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have placed forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The team has also assigned defenceman Markus Niemelainen to the Condors.

The #Oilers have placed forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the @Condors & assigned defenceman Markus Niemelainen to Bakersfield. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 8, 2022

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Juuso Valimaki is not at today's skate. The team announced that he will not participate due to maintenance.

#Flames practice update: Juuso Valimaki (maintenance) will not participate today. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 8, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have re-assigned forward Sam Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins have re-assigned forward Sam Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to the @WBSPenguins.



Pittsburgh’s training camp roster currently sits at 24 players. https://t.co/DOfN9Eas0B — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 8, 2022

Poulin, 21, was selected 21st overall by the Penguins in the 2019 NHL Draft. He scored 16 goals and 21 assists in 72 games in the AHL last season.

Lindberg, 23, played seven games with the AHL's Penguins last season, posting a 2.76 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have loaned forward Sean Malone to the Rochester American's of the AHL.

We have loaned forward Sean Malone to @AmerksHockey. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 8, 2022

The 27-year-old last played in the NHL in 2020-21 with the Nashville Predators, recording one assist in one game played.