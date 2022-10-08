2h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs place Anderson, Hollowell on waivers
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have placed forward Joey Anderson and defenceman Mac Hollowell on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.
Anderson played five games with the Leafs last season and did not record a point. Hollowell played 45 games with the Marlies last season, recording five goals and 21 assists.
The team also assigned the following eight players to the Marlies:
- F Nick Abruzzese
- F Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
- G Dylan Ferguson
- G Erik Källgren
- D Mikko Kokkonen
- F Bobby McMann
- D Marshall Rifai
- F Alex Steeves
TSN's Mark Masters reports that defenceman Rasmus Sandin will be in the lineup for the team's final preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. The22-year-old made his preseason debut on Friday night, after signing a two-year, $2.8 million contact with the club. He will play beside veteran Mark Giordano.
Forwards Adam Gaudette and Denis Malgin will also be in the lineup and will play alongside William Nylander as they look to secure spots on the team.
Defenceman Justin Holl participated in Saturday's optional skate after missing Friday's practice due to food poisoning.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have placed forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The team has also assigned defenceman Markus Niemelainen to the Condors.
Calgary Flames
Defenceman Juuso Valimaki is not at today's skate. The team announced that he will not participate due to maintenance.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have re-assigned forward Sam Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Poulin, 21, was selected 21st overall by the Penguins in the 2019 NHL Draft. He scored 16 goals and 21 assists in 72 games in the AHL last season.
Lindberg, 23, played seven games with the AHL's Penguins last season, posting a 2.76 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have loaned forward Sean Malone to the Rochester American's of the AHL.
The 27-year-old last played in the NHL in 2020-21 with the Nashville Predators, recording one assist in one game played.