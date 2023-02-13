Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday they have loaned forwards Pontus Holberg and Alex Steeves along with goaltender Joseph Woll to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Holmberg, 23, was recalled by the Maple Leafs following the NHL All-Star break. The Vasteras, Sweden, native has skated in 35 games for the Maple Leafs this season, scoring five goals and adding eight assists.

Steeves, a 23-year-old native of Saint Paul, Minn., was recalled by the Maple Leafs following the NHL All-Star break and played in the Leafs' home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets, logging 10:06 and 7:15 minutes of ice time, respectively.

In five career NHL games across two seasons, Steeves has one assist.

Woll, 24, made his season debut for the Maple Leafs in the second game of a home-and-home against the Blue Jackets, making 40 saves in a 4-3 loss. An All-Star with the Marlies, Woll has a record of 13-1 with the AHL club, posting a 2.36 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage.

The 62nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has a record of 3-2 with the Maple Leafs with a 3.03 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders announced Monday that forward Otto Koivula has been recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL and defenceman Samuel Bolduc has been returned on loan to the AHL's Islanders.

Koivula, 24, has scored 10 goals and has 21 points in 42 games at the AHL level. In 20 career NHL games, the Finland-born forward has a pair of assists.

The 22-year-old Bolduc has skated in six NHL games this season, scoring one goal. At the AHL level, the Laval, Que., native has scored eight goals and tallied 18 assists in 41 games.

In addition, the Islanders announced that 31-year-old Toronto, Ont., native Casey Cizikas is stick with a non-COVID ilness.