Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Tyler Kleven is set to make his NHL debut for the Ottawa Senators Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports.

Kleven will play for Chabot. Giroux is good to go. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 30, 2023

The 21-year-old Fargo, N.D., native was drafted by the Senators with the 44th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Kleven has played three seasons for the University of North Dakota (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23), scoring eight goals and 18 points in 84 games this season.

A two-time member of the United States' IIFH World Junior team, Kleven won gold in 2021 over Canada.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Kirby Dach will be out a minimum of one week with an upper-body injury.

L'attaquant Kirby Dach ratera un minimum d'une semaine (haut du corps).



Forward Kirby Dach will be out for a minimum of one week (upper body). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2023

Dach, 22, has skated in 58 games for the Canadiens this season, scoring 14 goals and recording 38 points.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Dach played three seasons for the Blackhawks (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) before he was traded to the Canadiens in 2022.

Winnipeg Jets

TSN's John Lu shared the Winnipeg Jets lines from Thursday, with the most notable change being the move of native centre Mark Scheifele to the right wing.

#NHLJets practice. Main change: Scheifele to RW.



Connor - Dubois - Scheifele

Ehlers - Namestnikov - Wheeler

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Stenlund - Mäenalanen

Jonsson-Fjallby - Gustafsson - Kuhlman — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 30, 2023

The 30-year-old flanked Pierre-Luc Dubois' right with Kyle Connor being slotted to the left.

A native of Kitchener, Ont., Scheifele - while goal-less in his last nine games - has tied his career-best 38 goals in 75 games this season.