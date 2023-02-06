Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Goaltender Collin Delia will start tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

The 28-year-old is 6-3-0 in 11 appearances this season with Vancouver, recording a .898 save percentage and 2.94 GAA.

Collin Delia will start tonight as confirmed by #Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 6, 2023

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning as he returns from a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury.

Bob is back ‼️



He’ll start for us tonight against Tampa. pic.twitter.com/6fDBQJDG1x — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 6, 2023

Bobrovsky, 34, has a 12-13-2 record this season with a .897 save percentage and 3.24 GAA in 30 appearances this season.

Spencer Knight will back up Bobrovsky as he returns to the lineup after missing time with an upper-body injury. He had a two-game stint with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in January, going 1-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.01 GAA.

The 21-year-old is 9-7-3 in 2022-23 with a .906 save percentage and 3.06 GAA.

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman John Marino returns to the lineup tonight after missing the last 17 games due to a upper-body injury.

❕John Marino is in tonight for #NJDevils, he’s taking rushes.



No changes from yesterday; so here’s your lineup that should go against the #Canucks tonight: pic.twitter.com/y6mu0zZNt5 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 6, 2023

The 25-year-old last played on Dec. 20 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 32 games this season, he has three goals and nine points. He was acquired by the Devils on July 16 from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick.

The Devils are set to host the Vancouver Canucks tonight to start a two-game homestand.

New York Rangers

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak gets the start tonight at home against the Calgary Flames, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Gallant: Halak in goal tonight for #NYR — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) February 6, 2023

The 37-year-old has won his last five games, surrendering only nine goals on 144 shots.

In 13 appearances this season, he is 6-6-1 with a .908 save percentage and 2.56 GAA. This is his first season with the Rangers after signing a one-year, $1.55 million deal as a free agent in July.

In other lineup news, Sammy Blais draws back into the lineup after being recalled from his AHL conditioning stint on Sunday and Julien Gauthier will sit out.