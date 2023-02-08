Biron: Canucks need a significant retooling on their blueline

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that goaltender Spencer Martin will start Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers.

Martin, 27, has started 25 games for the Canucks this season, going 11-13-1 with a 3.94 goals-against average and .875 save percentage.

The Oakville, Ont., native was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Florida Panthers

Head coach Paul Maurice says captain Aleksander Barkov will likely be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

Barkov left Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after blocking a shot in the second period.