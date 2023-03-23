Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Filip Hronek will make his Canucks debut on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks, confirmed head coach Rick Tocchet.

"He's in tonight. He's raring to go...He's going to add a lot towards puck-moving ability. He's got a great shot. His hockey IQ on the offensive side is really good."



🗣 Head Coach Rick Tocchet confirms Filip Hronek will play tonight against the Sharks.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/DPcuTiWRDH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 23, 2023

Hronek, 25, was acquired by the Canucks from the Detroit Red Wings on March 1 and had yet to play a game due to a shoulder surgery.

The 6-foot defenceman has nine goals and 38 points in 60 games with the Red Wings this season.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Carlson, 33, missed 36 games after taking a slapshot to the head from Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon on Dec. 23.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games this season.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is expected to return to the lineup and start against the Blackahwks on Thursday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

As expected with Darcy Kuemper coming back tonight, Capitals have returned Zach Fucale to Hershey of AHL.



Gabriel Carlsson also returned to Hershey with John Carlson coming back tonight. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 23, 2023

Kuemper, 32, missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 20-22-5 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average this season.

The Capitals have assigned defenceman Gabriel Carlsson and goaltender Zach Fucale to the AHL's Hershey Bears on Thursday.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned goaltender Zach Fucale and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to the Hershey Bears.https://t.co/MIWkSctpfI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 23, 2023

Carlsson, 26, registered two assists in six games with the Capitals this season.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman has a goal and 13 points in the AHL this season.

Fucale, 27, did not play a game with the Capitals this season and has 19-10-3 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in the AHL this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Jake Evans is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

Evans, 26, has been out the last 28 games with a lower-body injury and has two goals and 11 points in 43 games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Chris Wideman did not participate during Thursday's morning skate due to a therapy day.

Le défenseur Chris Wideman ne participe pas à l'entraînement matinal aujourd'hui (traitements).



Defenseman Chris Wideman is not participating in today's morning skate (therapy). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 23, 2023

The Canadiens used these lines during Thursday's morning skate:

Harvey-Pinard - Suzuki - Hoffman

Drouin - Dach - Gurianov

Pitlick - Evans - Gallagher

Pezzetta - Tierney - Belzile

Matheson - Savard

Kovacevic - Barron

Edmundson - Harris

Montembeault

Allen

Calgary Flames

Forward Jakob Pelletier is expected to be a scratch on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Pelletier, 22, has three goals and seven points in 23 games in his rookie season.

The Flames used these lines during Thursday's morning skate, according to Valji:

Mangiapane - Lindholm - Toffoli

Huberdeau - Backlund - Coleman

Ritchie - Kadri - Dube

Lucic - Lewis - Duehr

Hanifin - Andersson

Zadorov - Weegar

Gilbert - Stecher

Markstrom

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Anton Forsberg and forward Parker Kelly is out for the remainder of the season, according to general manager Pierre Dorion.

Cam Talbot and Mathieu Joseph: “Have both skated by themselves the last few days. We hope that both of them will be able to start practicing with the team next week, with Mathieu it could be sooner than later.”#Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) March 23, 2023

Forsberg, 30, has been out since Feb. 11 after tearing his MCL on both knees in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Dorion says Forsberg could return to the ice as soon as a week from now but will not play again this season.

Additionally, forward Parker Kelly will miss the remainder of the season with a broken knee cap

Kelly, 23, has a goal and four points in 55 games with the Senators this season.

Dorion indicated that goaltender Cam Talbot and forward Mathieu Joseph will return to the ice next week.

Talbot, 35, was given a three-week time frame for his mid-body injury on March 8.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 15-14-1 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average this season.

Joseph, 26, missed the team's last five games with a lower-body injury and has three goals and 17 points in 47 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Goaltender Ville Husso is dealing with a lower-body injury and will not be available for Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

Derek Lalonde said G Ville Husso dealing with lower-body injury that has been nagging. Alex Nedeljkovic will back up Magnus Hellberg tonight when Red Wings play Blues at LCA> — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 23, 2023

Husso, 28, has a 25-19-6 record with an .899 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average this season.

Magnus Hellberg will be in net against the Blues on Thursday.

Hellberg, 31, has a 5-7-1 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average this season.

The Red Wings recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Thursday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.



📰: https://t.co/6MaMSnEtnP pic.twitter.com/rC8ykG9Hak — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 23, 2023

Nedeljkovic, 27, has a 2-4-2 record with a .880 save percentage and 4.09 goals-against average this season with the Red Wings.

The 6-foot goaltender is on the final year of a two-year $6 million deal and cleared waivers on Jan. 16.

Nedeljkovic has 13-9-4 record in the AHL this season with a .912 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average.

The Senators assigned Leevi Merilainen to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday.

Merilaninen, 20, played this season with Kärpät in the Finnish Liiga where he had a.918 save percentage and 2.02 goals-against average in 42 games this season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder was drafted 71st overall by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Minnesota Wild

Defenceman Jared Spurgeon will be in the lineup when the Wild take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Jared Spurgeon returns tonight. Marc-Andre Fleury, who has won 7 in a row, starts. There is one banged up question mark; John Klingberg just left skate early, so it could be him. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 23, 2023

Spurgeon, 33, missed Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils with an illness.

The 5-foot-9 captain has 10 goals and 30 points in 70 games this season.

Boston Bruins

Forward Nick Foligno skated on his own prior to the Bruins' morning skate on Thursday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Nick Foligno is skating on his own. Plenty of tight turns. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) March 23, 2023

Foligno, 35, has missed the team's last 10 games with a lower-body injury and was placed on LTIR on March 2.

The 6-foot winger has 10 goals and 26 points in 60 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Forward Anthony Duclair will be in the lineup on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Coach Maurice says it’ll be Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight against Toronto.



Anthony Duclair is back in (missed last game with a non-COVID illness) but Sam Bennett will not play (day-to-day). — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 23, 2023

Duclair, 27, missed Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers with a non-COVID related ilness.

The 5-foot-11 winger has a goal and four points in nine games since returning from from Achilles surgery on Feb. 24.

Forward Sam Bennett skated on Thursday but did not take part in the team's morning skate, according to team reporter Jameson Olive.

Bennett not taking part in first rushes of the AM:



Lundell - Barkov - Reinhart

Verhaeghe - Luostarinen - Tkachuk

Lomberg - Staal - Duclair

Smith - White - Cousins



We'll see what coach says after skate. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 23, 2023

Bennett, 26, missed Tuesday's loss with an undisclosed injury and was considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-1 forward has 16 goals and 40 points in 63 games this season.

The Panthers used these lines in their morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Lundell - Barkov - Reinhart

Verhaeghe - Luostarinen - Tkachuk

Lomberg - E. Staal - Duclair

Smith - White - Cousins

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old has a 24-17-3 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have assigned forward Cole Sillinger to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Thursday.

Sillinger, 19, has three goals and 11 points in 64 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

The 6-foot-1 forward was drafted 12th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL draft and had 16 goals and 31 points in 79 games last season.

The Blue Jackets used these lines at practice on Thursday, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda:

Gaudreau - Laine - Marchenko

Johnson - Jenner - Roslovic

Foudy - McKown - Pederson/Bemstrom

Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier

Blankenburg - Gudbranson

Berni - Peeke

Bayreauther - Boqvist

Merzlikins

Hutchinson

New Jersey Devils

The Devils used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:

With no Tomas Tatar, Nolan Foote moves up to his spot with Palat and Boqvist while Miles Wood joins McLeod and Sharangovich.#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/koXFQ8eqyg — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 23, 2023

Meier - Hischier - Bratt

Haula - Hughes - Mercer

Palat - Boqvist - Foote

Wood - McLeod - Sharangovich

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Smith

Vanecek

Schmid

Blackwood

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com:

How they're lining up today:



Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Peterka-Cozens-Quinn

Mittelstadt-Jost-Olofsson

Girgensons-Krebs-Okposo



Greenway rotated in, Hinostroza absent



Dahlin-Jokiharju

Power-Lyubushkin

Stillman-Clague

Bryson — Heather Engel (@engelheather) March 23, 2023

Skinner- Thompson - Tuch

Peterka - Cozens - Quinn

Mittelstadt - Jost - Olofsson

Girgensons - Krebs - Okposo

Dahlin - Jokiharju

Power- Lyubushkin

Stillman - Clague

Bryson

St. Louis Blues

The Blues are projected to use these lines against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday:

Neighbours - Thomas - Kyrou

Blias - Buchnevic - Kapanen

Saad - Schenn - Vrana

Toropchenko - Walker - Pitlick

Leddy - Parayko

Scandella - Faulk

Rosen - Bortuzzo

Hofer