Ice Chips: Hronek to make Canucks debut vs. Sharks
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
Defenceman Filip Hronek will make his Canucks debut on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks, confirmed head coach Rick Tocchet.
Hronek, 25, was acquired by the Canucks from the Detroit Red Wings on March 1 and had yet to play a game due to a shoulder surgery.
The 6-foot defenceman has nine goals and 38 points in 60 games with the Red Wings this season.
Washington Capitals
Defenceman John Carlson is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Carlson, 33, missed 36 games after taking a slapshot to the head from Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon on Dec. 23.
The 6-foot-3 defenceman has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games this season.
Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is expected to return to the lineup and start against the Blackahwks on Thursday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Kuemper, 32, missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 20-22-5 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average this season.
The Capitals have assigned defenceman Gabriel Carlsson and goaltender Zach Fucale to the AHL's Hershey Bears on Thursday.
Carlsson, 26, registered two assists in six games with the Capitals this season.
The 6-foot-5 defenceman has a goal and 13 points in the AHL this season.
Fucale, 27, did not play a game with the Capitals this season and has 19-10-3 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in the AHL this season.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Jake Evans is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.
Evans, 26, has been out the last 28 games with a lower-body injury and has two goals and 11 points in 43 games this season.
Additionally, defenceman Chris Wideman did not participate during Thursday's morning skate due to a therapy day.
The Canadiens used these lines during Thursday's morning skate:
Harvey-Pinard - Suzuki - Hoffman
Drouin - Dach - Gurianov
Pitlick - Evans - Gallagher
Pezzetta - Tierney - Belzile
Matheson - Savard
Kovacevic - Barron
Edmundson - Harris
Montembeault
Allen
Calgary Flames
Forward Jakob Pelletier is expected to be a scratch on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN's Salim Valji.
Pelletier, 22, has three goals and seven points in 23 games in his rookie season.
The Flames used these lines during Thursday's morning skate, according to Valji:
Mangiapane - Lindholm - Toffoli
Huberdeau - Backlund - Coleman
Ritchie - Kadri - Dube
Lucic - Lewis - Duehr
Hanifin - Andersson
Zadorov - Weegar
Gilbert - Stecher
Markstrom
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Anton Forsberg and forward Parker Kelly is out for the remainder of the season, according to general manager Pierre Dorion.
Forsberg, 30, has been out since Feb. 11 after tearing his MCL on both knees in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Dorion says Forsberg could return to the ice as soon as a week from now but will not play again this season.
Additionally, forward Parker Kelly will miss the remainder of the season with a broken knee cap
Kelly, 23, has a goal and four points in 55 games with the Senators this season.
Dorion indicated that goaltender Cam Talbot and forward Mathieu Joseph will return to the ice next week.
Talbot, 35, was given a three-week time frame for his mid-body injury on March 8.
The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 15-14-1 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average this season.
Joseph, 26, missed the team's last five games with a lower-body injury and has three goals and 17 points in 47 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
Goaltender Ville Husso is dealing with a lower-body injury and will not be available for Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.
Husso, 28, has a 25-19-6 record with an .899 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average this season.
Magnus Hellberg will be in net against the Blues on Thursday.
Hellberg, 31, has a 5-7-1 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average this season.
The Red Wings recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Thursday.
Nedeljkovic, 27, has a 2-4-2 record with a .880 save percentage and 4.09 goals-against average this season with the Red Wings.
The 6-foot goaltender is on the final year of a two-year $6 million deal and cleared waivers on Jan. 16.
Nedeljkovic has 13-9-4 record in the AHL this season with a .912 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average.
The Senators assigned Leevi Merilainen to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday.
Merilaninen, 20, played this season with Kärpät in the Finnish Liiga where he had a.918 save percentage and 2.02 goals-against average in 42 games this season.
The 6-foot-2 netminder was drafted 71st overall by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Minnesota Wild
Defenceman Jared Spurgeon will be in the lineup when the Wild take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Spurgeon, 33, missed Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils with an illness.
The 5-foot-9 captain has 10 goals and 30 points in 70 games this season.
Boston Bruins
Forward Nick Foligno skated on his own prior to the Bruins' morning skate on Thursday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.
Foligno, 35, has missed the team's last 10 games with a lower-body injury and was placed on LTIR on March 2.
The 6-foot winger has 10 goals and 26 points in 60 games this season.
Florida Panthers
Forward Anthony Duclair will be in the lineup on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
Duclair, 27, missed Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers with a non-COVID related ilness.
The 5-foot-11 winger has a goal and four points in nine games since returning from from Achilles surgery on Feb. 24.
Forward Sam Bennett skated on Thursday but did not take part in the team's morning skate, according to team reporter Jameson Olive.
Bennett, 26, missed Tuesday's loss with an undisclosed injury and was considered to be day-to-day.
The 6-foot-1 forward has 16 goals and 40 points in 63 games this season.
The Panthers used these lines in their morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:
Lundell - Barkov - Reinhart
Verhaeghe - Luostarinen - Tkachuk
Lomberg - E. Staal - Duclair
Smith - White - Cousins
Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old has a 24-17-3 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have assigned forward Cole Sillinger to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Thursday.
Sillinger, 19, has three goals and 11 points in 64 games with the Blue Jackets this season.
The 6-foot-1 forward was drafted 12th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL draft and had 16 goals and 31 points in 79 games last season.
The Blue Jackets used these lines at practice on Thursday, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda:
Gaudreau - Laine - Marchenko
Johnson - Jenner - Roslovic
Foudy - McKown - Pederson/Bemstrom
Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier
Blankenburg - Gudbranson
Berni - Peeke
Bayreauther - Boqvist
Merzlikins
Hutchinson
New Jersey Devils
The Devils used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Hughes - Mercer
Palat - Boqvist - Foote
Wood - McLeod - Sharangovich
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Graves - Marino
Bahl - Severson
Smith
Vanecek
Schmid
Blackwood
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com:
Skinner- Thompson - Tuch
Peterka - Cozens - Quinn
Mittelstadt - Jost - Olofsson
Girgensons - Krebs - Okposo
Dahlin - Jokiharju
Power- Lyubushkin
Stillman - Clague
Bryson
St. Louis Blues
The Blues are projected to use these lines against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday:
Neighbours - Thomas - Kyrou
Blias - Buchnevic - Kapanen
Saad - Schenn - Vrana
Toropchenko - Walker - Pitlick
Leddy - Parayko
Scandella - Faulk
Rosen - Bortuzzo
Hofer