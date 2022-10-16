Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced Sunday they have signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year, $750,000 contract and has been placed on waivers for purpose of loan to the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears.

Milano, 25, scored 14 goals and recorded 34 points for the Anaheim Ducks last season in 66 games. The native of Massapequa, N.Y., was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the 16th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned forward Sheldon Dries to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen, the club announced Sunday.

Juulsen, 25, skated in eight games for his hometown Canucks last season, recording a pair of assists. At the AHL level, the Surrey, BC, native scored three goals and tallied 13 points in 50 games last season.

Defenceman Tucker Poolman sustained an undisclosed injury in the first period of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. There is no word if this injury is related to the migraines that caused him to miss most of last season.

Podkolzin-Miller-Garland

Pearson-Horvat-Boeser

Kuzmenko-Pettersson-Lazar/Mikheyev

Joshua-Aman-Höglander

Hughes-Schenn

OEL-Burroughs

Rathbone-Stillman

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Sunday that they have activated goaltender Felix Sandstrom and have loaned goaltender Samuel Ersson to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Sandstrom, 25, was held out of the Flyers' first two games of the season due to a groin injury.

Carter Hart started both of the Flyers' games this season, backstopping the Flyers to wins over the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Sandstrom posted a record of 0-4-1 in five NHL starts last season for the Flyers, posting a 3.23 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced Sunday they have recalled defenceman Dan Renouf from the Providence Bruins.

The Pickering, Ont., native skated in four games for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2021 season.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery provided an injury update on defenceman Brandon Carlo, who suffered an injury in Saturday night's game.

"He's better today than we were expecting. We're hopeful. But he's still not ready to play," Montgomery told reporters.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have recalled forward Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the AHL, the club announced Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Wainwright, Alta., have skated in two games for the AHL club this season, scoring in the team's season-opener against the San Jose Barracuda.

Shaw played in three games at the NHL level last season. With the AHL's Wild, Shaw tallied 52 points in 62 games.