Ice Chips: Jets G Rittich gets the call vs. former team

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

David Rittich will make his seventh start of the season when the Winnipeg Jets host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler

Connor - Dubois - Eyssimont

Jonsson-Fjallby - Lowry - Kuhlman

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt



Rittich

The 29-year-old from Jihlava, Czech Republic, appeared in 17 games for the Predators last season and signed a one-year, $900,00 deal with the Jets when free agency opened in July.

Rittich has also played for the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs since entering the league in 2016-17.

In six games this season, Rittich is 4-2-0 with a 2.72 goals-against average and .893 save percentage, compared to career numbers of 2.89 and .904, respectively.

The Jets enter Thursdays contest with a record of 18-9-1 and sit second in the Central Division, while the Predators are fifth in the division at 12-12-3.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said forwards Morgan Barron and Jansen Harkins are game-time decisions due to illness.

Karson Kuhlman, who was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, might make his debut with the Jets depending on the status of Barron and Harkins.

Defenceman Kyle Caponbianco has been scratched from the lineup.

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk will be a game-time decision Thursday against against the Pittsburgh Penguins.