2h ago
Ice Chips: Jets place D Schmidt on IR, recall Heinola
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Predators 1, Jets 2 (OT)
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have placed defenceman Nate Schmidt (upper-body) on injured reserve and recalled defenceman Ville Heinola from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
Schmidt, 31, was injured in Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators after taking a hit from forward Tanner Jeannot behind his own net. He left the game and did not return. Head coach RIck Bowness said after the game that Schmidt had been placed in concussion protocol.
In 28 games this season, Schmidt has registered three goals and three assists.
Heinola has no points in two games with the Jets this season. He was selected by Winnipeg 20th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom will start in net for the Flames tonight against the St. Louis Blues, according to TSN's Salim Valji.
Markstrom, 32, has an 8-7-4 record this season with an .897 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average.
Valji also reports that forward Dillon Dube has moved up to line alongside Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Andrew Mangiapane also skated on a line at Friday's practice.