Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have placed defenceman Nate Schmidt (upper-body) on injured reserve and recalled defenceman Ville Heinola from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have placed D - Nate Schmidt on injured reserve and recalled D - Ville Heinola from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) on an emergency basis. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 16, 2022

Schmidt, 31, was injured in Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators after taking a hit from forward Tanner Jeannot behind his own net. He left the game and did not return. Head coach RIck Bowness said after the game that Schmidt had been placed in concussion protocol.

In 28 games this season, Schmidt has registered three goals and three assists.

Heinola has no points in two games with the Jets this season. He was selected by Winnipeg 20th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom will start in net for the Flames tonight against the St. Louis Blues, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

#flames Markstrom starting tonight vs the Blues — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) December 16, 2022

Markstrom, 32, has an 8-7-4 record this season with an .897 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average.

Valji also reports that forward Dillon Dube has moved up to line alongside Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Andrew Mangiapane also skated on a line at Friday's practice.