Ice Chips: Jets' Dubois skips morning skate but expected to play vs. Golden Knights
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois did not participate in the Jets' morning skate but is expected to play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to TSN's John Lu.
Lu also expects that recent AHL recall Kevin Stenlund will make his Jets debut on Tuesday.
Stenlund, 26, has four goals and 14 points in 19 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season.
Drafted 58th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2015 NHL Draft, Stenlund has 11 goals and 20 points in 71 career NHL games in Columbus.
The Jets are expected to use these lines against the Golden Knights on Tuesday:
Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler
Connor - Dubois - Eyssimont
Barron - Lowry - Harkins
Stenlund - Gustafsson - Gagner
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Rittich
Scratch: Jonsson-Fjallby, Capobianco
Ottawa Senators
Forwards Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte are undergoing testing on their upper-body injuries and it is expected there will more information on their status on Wednesday, according to head coach D.J. Smith.
Stutzle, 20, left Monday's 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in the first period after being hit into the boards by Ducks forward Brett Leason.
The 6-foot wingers has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.
Motte, 27, also sustained his upper-body injury in the first period and did not return to the game.
The 5-foot-10 winger has two goals and eight points in 28 games this season.
The Senators have assigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington to the AHL's Belleville Senaotrs on Tuesday.
Heatherington, 27, was drafted 50th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL draft and has two assists in 20 career games split between the Dallas Stars and Senators.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils have assigned goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to the AHL's Utica Comets on a conditioning loan.
Blackwood, 26, has not played since Nov. 3 due to a knee injury and has recently resumed skating.
The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 4-2-0 record this season with a .880 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers:
Gaudreau - Jenner- Nyquist
Chinakhov - Roslovic - Laine
Johnson - Sillinger - Marchenko
Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier
Gavrikov - Bjork
Berni - Gudbranson
Christiansen - Peeke
Merzlikins
Tarasov
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund and forward Ben Meyers from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Tuesday.
Englund, 26, has a goal and three points in 15 games with the Eagles this season.
The 6-foot-3 defenceman was drafted 40th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2014 NHL Draft and signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Avalanche last offseason.
Meyers, 24, has a goal and five points in 10 games with the Eagles this season.
The 5-foot-11 centre was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Avalanche in April of 2022.
Minnesota Wild
The Will has assigned forward Nic Petan to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Tuesday.
Petan, 27, has two assists in eight games with the Wild this season.
Drafted 43rd overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, Petan has six goals and 32 points in 162 career games split between the Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Wild.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Vladislav Namestnikov is not expected to play against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Jon Cooper.
Namestnikov, 30, has a goal and six points in 27 games this season.
Additionally, Haydn Fleury could potentially be in the lineup against the Kraken on Tuesday, according to Cooper.
Fluery, 26, has been out since Dec. 1 with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman has an assist in 13 games this season.
Washington Capitals
Forward Lars Eller left morning skate early and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
Head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters that they will evaluate him later to see if he can play.
Eller, 33, has six goals and 12 points in 30 games this season.
The Capitals used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate, according to Pell:
Ovechkin - Strome - Sheary
Milano - Kuznetsov - Oshie
Johansson - Protas - Mantha
Snively - Dowd - Hathaway
Gustafsson - Carlson
Orlov - Jensen
Irwin - van Reimsdyk
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks are projected to use these lines for their game against the Washington Capitals, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.
Lafferty - Domi - Kane
Kurashev - Toews - Raddysh
Khaira - Dickinson - Tyler Johnson
Blackwell - Entwistle - Reese Johnson
Jack Johnson - Seth Jones
Tinordi - Murphy
McCabe - Mitchell
Mrazek
Buffalo Sabres
Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin has resumed skating and the hope is he will return to practice in the coming days, according to Lance Lyowski of The Buffalo News.
Lyubushkin, 28, has been out since Nov. 28 with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Sabres in the offseason and has an assist in 17 games this season.
Boston Bruins
Forward David Krejci will miss his second straight game when the Bruins face the New York Islanders on Tuesday, according to head coach Jim Montgomery.
Montgomery added that Krejci would have been available if they were in the post-season.
Krejci, 36, missed Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot centre has eight goals and 21 points in 23 games this season.