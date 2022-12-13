Ice Chips: Jets' Dubois skips morning skate but expected to play vs. Golden Knights

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois did not participate in the Jets' morning skate but is expected to play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to TSN's John Lu.

Lu also expects that recent AHL recall Kevin Stenlund will make his Jets debut on Tuesday.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have recalled F - Kevin Stenlund from the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 13, 2022

Stenlund, 26, has four goals and 14 points in 19 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season.

Drafted 58th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2015 NHL Draft, Stenlund has 11 goals and 20 points in 71 career NHL games in Columbus.

The Jets are expected to use these lines against the Golden Knights on Tuesday:

Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler

Connor - Dubois - Eyssimont

Barron - Lowry - Harkins

Stenlund - Gustafsson - Gagner

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Scratch: Jonsson-Fjallby, Capobianco

Ottawa Senators

Forwards Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte are undergoing testing on their upper-body injuries and it is expected there will more information on their status on Wednesday, according to head coach D.J. Smith.

DJ Smith - Stutzle and Motte will both have more tests today and we'll have more information to share tomorrow. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 13, 2022

Stutzle, 20, left Monday's 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in the first period after being hit into the boards by Ducks forward Brett Leason.

The 6-foot wingers has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.

Motte, 27, also sustained his upper-body injury in the first period and did not return to the game.

The 5-foot-10 winger has two goals and eight points in 28 games this season.

The Senators have assigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington to the AHL's Belleville Senaotrs on Tuesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 13, 2022

Heatherington, 27, was drafted 50th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL draft and has two assists in 20 career games split between the Dallas Stars and Senators.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have assigned goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to the AHL's Utica Comets on a conditioning loan.

#NEWS: We have assigned G Mackenzie Blackwood to Utica (AHL) on a conditioning loan. pic.twitter.com/yGlWx09nj9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 13, 2022

Blackwood, 26, has not played since Nov. 3 due to a knee injury and has recently resumed skating.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 4-2-0 record this season with a .880 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers:

Gaudreau - Jenner- Nyquist

Chinakhov - Roslovic - Laine

Johnson - Sillinger - Marchenko

Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier

Gavrikov - Bjork

Berni - Gudbranson

Christiansen - Peeke

Merzlikins

Tarasov

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund and forward Ben Meyers from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Tuesday.

We have recalled Andreas Englund and Ben Meyers from the Colorado Eagles.#GoAvsGo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 13, 2022

Englund, 26, has a goal and three points in 15 games with the Eagles this season.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman was drafted 40th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2014 NHL Draft and signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Avalanche last offseason.

Meyers, 24, has a goal and five points in 10 games with the Eagles this season.

The 5-foot-11 centre was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Avalanche in April of 2022.

Minnesota Wild

The Will has assigned forward Nic Petan to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Tuesday.

The #mnwild has reassigned F Nic Petan to the @IAWild. Iowa hosts Rockford tonight at 7 pm. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) December 13, 2022

Petan, 27, has two assists in eight games with the Wild this season.

Drafted 43rd overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, Petan has six goals and 32 points in 162 career games split between the Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Wild.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov is not expected to play against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Cooper described Vlad Namestnikov as day-to-day and said Haydn Fleury “potentially” may be ready to play tonight. Haydn’s brother Cale was in the lineup for Seattle against Florida and probably will be again tonight with Oleksiak suspended. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) December 13, 2022

Namestnikov, 30, has a goal and six points in 27 games this season.

Additionally, Haydn Fleury could potentially be in the lineup against the Kraken on Tuesday, according to Cooper.

Fluery, 26, has been out since Dec. 1 with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has an assist in 13 games this season.

Washington Capitals

Forward Lars Eller left morning skate early and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette didn’t really have an update on Lars Eller, who left morning skate early today and did not return. They’ll see how he is later and see if he can play. Didn’t rule him out yet. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 13, 2022

Head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters that they will evaluate him later to see if he can play.

Eller, 33, has six goals and 12 points in 30 games this season.

The Capitals used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate, according to Pell:

Capitals lines at AM skate in Chicago:



Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary

Milano-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Johansson-Protas-Mantha

Snively-Dowd-Hathaway



Gustafsson-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-TvR



*Eller left AM skate early, hasn’t returned. Gustafsson looks to be in after missing game in WPG. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 13, 2022

Ovechkin - Strome - Sheary

Milano - Kuznetsov - Oshie

Johansson - Protas - Mantha

Snively - Dowd - Hathaway

Gustafsson - Carlson

Orlov - Jensen

Irwin - van Reimsdyk

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are projected to use these lines for their game against the Washington Capitals, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.

Blackhawks lines vs. Capitals. Tyler Johnson (ankle) is IN. Caleb Jones (hip) is still out. Athanasiou (personal) is out.



Lafferty-Domi-Kane

Kurashev-Toews-Raddysh

Khaira-Dickinson-TJohnson

Blackwell-Entwistle-RJohnson



JJohnson-SJones

Tinordi-Murphy

McCabe-Mitchell



Mrazek — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 13, 2022

Lafferty - Domi - Kane

Kurashev - Toews - Raddysh

Khaira - Dickinson - Tyler Johnson

Blackwell - Entwistle - Reese Johnson

Jack Johnson - Seth Jones

Tinordi - Murphy

McCabe - Mitchell

Mrazek

Buffalo Sabres

Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin has resumed skating and the hope is he will return to practice in the coming days, according to Lance Lyowski of The Buffalo News.

Ilya Lyubushkin has resumed skating on his own, the Sabres told reporters. The team hopes to get him back in practice in the coming days. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) December 13, 2022

Lyubushkin, 28, has been out since Nov. 28 with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Sabres in the offseason and has an assist in 17 games this season.

Boston Bruins

Forward David Krejci will miss his second straight game when the Bruins face the New York Islanders on Tuesday, according to head coach Jim Montgomery.

David Krejci is out tonight. If it “was the playoffs he’d be in” but Bruins are being precautionary, per Jim Montgomery — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 13, 2022

Montgomery added that Krejci would have been available if they were in the post-season.

Krejci, 36, missed Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot centre has eight goals and 21 points in 23 games this season.