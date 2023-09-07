OTTAWA — Decorated ice dance duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and mixed martial arts star Georges St-Pierre are among the 2023 inductees into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

Randy Ferbey's curling team, wheelchair basketball player Danielle Peers and softball player Phyllis Bomberry will also be inducted as athletes, with judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura and lacrosse pioneer Oren Lyons joining them as builders.

This year's inductees were announced Thursday at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

The class of 2023 will be formally inducted in October and will join over 700 people who have been inducted since the Hall's establishment in 1955.

The Hall of Fame has operated as a digital museum since closing its doors in Calgary in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hall stated this summer that its artifact collection has been transferred to the museum of history in Gatineau to be curated there, and that the Calgary building is for sale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.