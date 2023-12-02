IIHF makes neck protection mandatory for World Juniors

The International Ice Hockey Federation has agreed to make neck protection mandatory for the World Junior Championship and Men's under-18 championship, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds a final decision has yet to be made on the Men's and Women's World Hockey Championships.

Several hockey leagues, including the Western Hockey League and Ontario University Athletics have made neck guards mandatory following the death of Adam Johnson on Oct. 28. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the English Ice Hockey Association and died after being cut during a game.

The EIHA said last month it will be mandatory for its players to wear a neck guard during "all on-ice activities" beginning in 2024.

The World Juniors begin on Dec. 26 in Gothenburg, Sweden and run until Jan. 5.