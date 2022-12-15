Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women's Hockey Association have announced that Brampton Ont. will host the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship from Apr. 5-16. The tournament will be held in the Greater Toronto Area for the first time since 2000, when it was hosted by Mississauga.

The tournament will take place at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

Canada won the gold medal at last year's World Championships in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The 2021 tournament was hosted in Calgary, with Canada winning gold over the United States.

More to come.