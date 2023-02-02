Ilya Mikheyev underwent successful knee surgery and will begin his rehab process soon, the Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old forward was ruled out for the season last week and was set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL he had suffered during the pre-season on Sept. 25.

Mikheyev said in a series of tweets posted following the announcement that he would miss the remainder of the season, adding that he wanted to continue to play after discovering his ACL injury and has no complaints with the way his injury was handled.

"Twice per week, we consulted with team doctors about how things were progressing," he said. "Never did I feel pressure, never did I feel worse. It was my decision. Finally it reached a point where I wanted to be ready on time for next year.

"If I continued to play, I wouldn’t be ready for training camp. I appreciate everyone’s concern, but I have no complaints with the way this was handled.”

Signed to a four-year, $19 million deal in the off-season, Mikheyev posted 13 goals and 15 assists in 46 games, including a goal in his final appearance of the 2022-23 season on Jan. 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-2 victory.

It was his first season in Vancouver after spending the first three years of his career (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) with the Toronto Maple Leafs.