Toronto Maple Leafs

Starting goalie Ilya Samsonov, who missed Saturday's win over the Ottawa Senators, was on the ice ahead of Leafs practice on Monday. The 26-year-old Russian didn't make the trip to the nation's capital this weekend because his wife is due soon and is dealing with some bumps and bruises, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Joseph Woll was also on the ice.

Ilya Samsonov on the ice ahead of Leafs practice



Sheldon Keefe said the goalie didn't make the trip to Ottawa because his wife is due soon + he's dealing with some bumps & bruises



In other news, the Toronto Marlies announced on Monday that they've signed defenceman Jonny Tychonick to a two-year AHL contract. The 23-year-old, selected in the second-round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators, scored eight goals and 18 assists over 35 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2022-23, his fifth year of college hockey.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Monday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Jarnkrok

Bunting - Tavares - Marner

McMann - Lafferty - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Acciari

Simmonds

Rielly - Gustafsson

Giordano - Holl

McCabe - Liljegren

Timmins - Schenn

Samsonov

Murray

Woll

Additionally, Masters reports that defenceman T.J. Brodie was not in attendance at practice.

The 32-year-old defenceman had 21:14 of ice time during Saturday 5-4 shootout win over the Ottawa Senators and has two goals and 11 points in 47 games this season.

Forward Noel Acciari returned to Maple Leaf practice on Monday after missing Saturday's game for precautionary reasons.

The 31-year-old forward left Friday's 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes after taking a high hit from Hurricanes forward Jesse Puljujarvi. Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Saturday that Acciari was not diagnosed with a concussion.

Acciari has 13 goals and 21 points in 67 games this season split between the St. Louis Blues and Maple Leafs.

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher, Kirby Dach and Jake Evans all practised with the Canadiens on Monday wearing non-contact jerseys.

Gallagher hasn't played since early January due to a lower-body injury while Dach and Evans are also dealing with lower-body injuries.

Gallagher, Dach et Evans prennent part à l'entraînement avec un chandail suggérant qu'ils ne peuvent recevoir de contacts.



The Habs re-assigned forward Emil Heineman to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Mathieu Joseph will be out "for a few weeks" according to head coach D.J. Smith.

Joseph, 26, left March 12's 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames after only 2:36 of ice time due to a lower-body injury. He has three goals and 17 points in 47 games this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The team recalled defenceman Egor Zamula from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old has two assists over 11 games this season with the Flyers.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins placed defenceman Marcus Pettersson on long-term injury reserve with a lower-body and recalled defenceman Taylor Fedun from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Pettersson, 26, left the Penguins' 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday after 12:41 of ice time.

New York Islanders

The Islanders assigned forward Otto Koivula to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders and recalled defenceman Samuel Bolduc. Koivula has two assists in 8 games in New York this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Jordan Greenway is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Greenway, 26, had 14:30 of ice time during the Sabres 7-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday night and has one goal in eight games since being acquired by the Sabres on at the trade deadline.