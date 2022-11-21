Leafs share World Cup picks; Bunting reveals he was kicked out of soccer

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov continues to deal with a knee injury and is not expected to play this week but will travel with the team, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday.

Keefe added that TJ Brodie's oblique injury has not progressed as hoped and won't travel with the team for their four-game road trip after Monday's game against the New York Islanders.

Ilya Samsonov (knee) not expected to play this week, Sheldon Keefe says



But goalie will come on the road trip



TJ Brodie (oblique) not progressing as hoped … won’t travel @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2022

Samsonov was injured in a win over the Boston Bruins on Nov. 5.

The 25-year-old is 6-2-0 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in eight games this season.

Brodie has two assists in 15 games this season, but hasn't played since Nov. 11 against Pittsburgh.

The 32-year-old, who is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5 million, had four goals and 28 points while playing in all 82 games last season.

The Leafs host the New York Islanders on Monday night, before embarking on a road trip to New Jersey, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

They enter Monday's game second in the Atlantic Division with a record of 10-5-4.