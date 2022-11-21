17h ago
Leafs' Samsonov, Brodie won't play this week
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov continues to deal with a knee injury and is not expected to play this week but will travel with the team, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday.
Keefe added that TJ Brodie's oblique injury has not progressed as hoped and won't travel with the team for their four-game road trip after Monday's game against the New York Islanders.
Samsonov was injured in a win over the Boston Bruins on Nov. 5.
The 25-year-old is 6-2-0 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in eight games this season.
Brodie has two assists in 15 games this season, but hasn't played since Nov. 11 against Pittsburgh.
The 32-year-old, who is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5 million, had four goals and 28 points while playing in all 82 games last season.
The Leafs host the New York Islanders on Monday night, before embarking on a road trip to New Jersey, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Detroit.
They enter Monday's game second in the Atlantic Division with a record of 10-5-4.