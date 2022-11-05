Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov left Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins and did not return due to a knee injury, the team said.

Samsonov fell during a penalty shot converted by Brad Marchand in the second period.

The 6-foot-3 netminder stopped 13 of 14 shots in 40 minutes of action before he was replaced by Erik Kallgren.

The Leafs face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday and are already without goaltender Matt Murray who is on injured reserve with an adductor injury.

Samsonov is 5-2-0 in seven appearances this season with a goals-against average of 2.30 and .920 save percentage.