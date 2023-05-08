Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Monday that goaltender Ilya Samsonov will have additional testing including an MRI.

Keefe noted the goaltender is "feeling better," but his Game 4 status remains to be determined with the Maple Leafs trailing their series against the Panthers 3-0.

Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Samsonov is feeling better … going for additional testing @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 8, 2023

The 26-year-old exited Game 3 on Sunday early after defenceman Luke Schenn crashed into the Russian-born netminder on an odd-man rush.

Samsonov stayed down and was looked at by a team trainer before exiting to the locker room. He was ruled out and did not return.

Rookie goaltender Joseph Woll entered off the bench in Samsonov's place and made 18 saves in the 3-2 overtime loss.

Woll, 24, started seven games for the Maple Leafs during the regular season, going 6-1 in that time with a 2.16 goals-against-average and posting a .932 save percentage.

"I have great confidence in (Joseph Woll). I wasn't fazed when he went in," Keefe said Monday.

Fellow goaltender Matt Murray, who has not played since suffering a concussion on April 2, was cleared to return ahead of the second-round series.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion from Thunder Bay, Ont., as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017), made 26 starts for the Maple Leafs. He posted a 26-14-8 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .903.

In 51 career playoff games, Murray has a 29-21 record.