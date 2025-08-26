INDIANAPOLIS -- — Aliyah Boston had 27 points and nine rebounds, Odyssey Sims scored 22 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 95-75 on Tuesday night to finish a sweep of the three-game season series.

Indiana (20-18) moved past Seattle (20-19) and Golden State (19-18) for sixth in the WNBA standings, with six games remaining in the regular season. The top eight teams make the playoffs.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Lexie Hull had nine rebounds to help the Fever double up the Storm 42-21 on the boards.

Caitlin Clark (right groin) did not play for the 16th straight game. Clark has not played or practiced since getting injured July 15. She did, however, participate in Indiana’s pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half for Seattle, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Brittney Sykes added 12 points, and Skylar Diggins had eight assists.

Mitchell scored 16 points in the first half, Boston had 11 and Sims added 10 to help build a 50-39 lead. The Fever were 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half before finishing 6 for 17.

The Fever opened the third quarter on a 14-4 run, with seven points from Boston, to extend their lead to 64-43. It was 89-59 after Indiana scored 15 of the first 18 points of the fourth.

