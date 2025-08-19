The Indiana Fever's injury-filled campaign has seen yet another player lost for the season.

The team announced Tuesday that guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the campaign.

Cunningham, 29, picked up the injury in the team's 99-93 win on Sunday over the Connecticut Sun. In the second quarter, Cunningham went to the floor when Bria Hartley fell into her right leg while attempting to drive the lane. She was helped to the locker room and did not return.

A native of Columbia, MO, Cunningham was in her seventh WNBA season out of Mizzou and first with the Fever. She appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 8.6 points on .469 shooting, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists over 25.2 minutes a night.

Cunningham joins guards Sydney Colson (ACL) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. Second-year guard Caitlin Clark (groin) is also out of action and has been limited to just 13 games this season.

In a corresponding move to Cunningham's absence, the team has signed veteran Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract. Peddy, 36, appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this season.

The Fever (19-16) sit third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall. They return to action on Friday with a visit from the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (28-5).